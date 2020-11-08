Caron Lindsay

A strange Remembrance Sunday

Sun 8th November 2020

It was so strange watching the Festival of Remembrance from a virtually empty Albert Hall last night.

This will be a very strange Remembrance Sunday. Most of the usual services have been cancelled.

I normally buy my poppies in the supermarket, but as they are out of bounds at the moment for me, and I’m sure for many of you, here is the link to the Royal British Legion’s poppy appeal in case you want to make a donation to support the work that the Legion does to support veterans and their families.

We’ll update this post with reflections from senior Lib Dems as the day goes on.

I took this photo at the Tower of London in November 2014. Between July and November 888,246 filled the grounds gradually, one for each British soldier who died during the First World War.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice

