Alex Cole-Hamilton: Recognition of Palestinian state essential step on road to peace

Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton took part in the Scottish Parliament debate on Palestine. Here is his speech in which he spoke of our calls for recogniton of the State of Palestine, targeted sanctions against the most egregious members of the Israeli cabinet and an arms embargo. Here’s his speech in full:

I am grateful to the Scottish Government for making time for this very important debate. The debate takes place against the backdrop of immense humanitarian suffering and our historical culpability, which I raised with the First Minister in response to the statement earlier.

In Gaza, what families are enduring is nothing short of a catastrophe. Thousands of civilians have been killed, millions have been displaced and basic necessities such as food, water and medicine are desperately scarce. There is a famine raging through that land. The images of starving children should be burned into the retinas of all our eyes. At the same time, Israeli families still wait in agony for the return of their loved ones who were taken hostage by Hamas terrorists in the atrocities of 7 October. We must never lose sight of either tragedy—both demand urgent action. I echo those who say that a Palestinian life is worth as much as an Israeli life.

In that spirit, it is incumbent on all of us to remember, think, speak and act on behalf of all those Israelis in whose name Netanyahu does not act, and those Palestinians whom Hamas does not represent. The motion speaks to the recognition of a Palestinian state. For the Liberal Democrats, recognition is not an abstract gesture; it is a vital, practical step towards peace and a two-state solution that ensures dignity and security for both Palestinians and Israelis.

We have heard the Prime Minister finally announce that the UK will recognise a Palestinian state at the UN General Assembly later this month unless Israel agrees to a ceasefire and allows aid into Gaza, among other conditions. That marks some progress. The Liberal Democrats accept and welcome that, but the Prime Minister can go much further. The Liberal Democrats are in no doubt that the actions of the Israeli Cabinet and the IDF are in breach of international law. We have repeatedly called on the Government to go further in imposing a full arms embargo, sanctioning all members of the Cabinet—including Netanyahu—who are complicit in the illegal aid blockade and the targeting of civilians, and supporting the gathering of evidence for future accountability of these crimes against humanity.

Recognition should have happened months ago. By doing it in the way that the Prime Minister intends, we are treating recognition as some kind of bargaining chip. Of the 193 member states of the United Nations, 147 already recognise Palestine. Countries such as France and Canada are moving in that direction, too. If Britain believes in a rules-based international order—and we should do so—we should be part of that majority. We should recognise Palestine immediately and, in so doing, give renewed momentum to the cause of peace. Recognition affirms the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination—a right that they have long been denied.

Recognition would be more than just symbolic; it would allow for full diplomatic relations. A Palestinian ambassador in London and a British ambassador in Palestine would help to build the trust that is needed to advance peace. Recognition for Palestine is one of the most effective ways of disempowering Hamas, too, because it would make clear that the future of Palestine belongs not to the terrorists but to the democrats, to peace builders and to those who are committed to the two-state solution—something that Hamas has no interest in. Hamas does not represent the Palestinian people. It has no genuine interest in a Palestinian state, and it has no future in the governance of Gaza or the West Bank. Recognition is not a reward for Hamas; it is a rejection of it.

However, recognition alone is not enough; we need urgent action in order to stop the humanitarian disaster that we are seeing in Gaza. That means pressing for an immediate ceasefire, ensuring that aid flows freely and using every diplomatic lever that we have to secure the unconditional release of the remaining Israeli hostages. It also means Britain going further than the Prime Minister’s limited plan. We must end arms sales to Israel and apply targeted sanctions against members of the Israeli Cabinet who are responsible for violations of international law.

At the same time, we must work with international partners to identify and support democratic leaders of Palestine and to prepare for swift elections that can unite Gaza and the West Bank under one legitimate representative Government. Only then can a Palestinian state be stable and enduring. We must invest in that peace. The international fund for middle east peace, which my party supports, is one way to bring together communities across the divide.

The road to peace is long, and it will not be easy, but recognition of a Palestinian state is an essential step along it.