The Voice

And the new chair of Federal Conference Committee is…..

By | Sat 12th June 2021 - 12:39 pm

… Cllr Nick Da Costa.

Nick was one of the Committee’s Vice-Chairs and is also a Councillor in Haringey.

In a post on Facebook, he said:

I am delighted to have been elected as Chair of the Federal Conference Committee taking over from the brilliant Geoff Payne who stood down as Chair at the end of May.

Firstly, a massive thanks to Geoff for his hard work for this party as member, Vice Chair and then Chair of the Federal Conference Committee. He has always championed the importance and sovereignty of Conference in our party and will be sorely missed as he moves onto his next exciting work.

My previous position as Vice Chair of FCC will be filled at the next meeting of the Federal Conference Committee on 11th July, which will also be the agenda setting meeting for Autumn Conference.

In the meantime, I look forward to working with the FCC and all members on continuing to deliver an exciting and ambitious Conference, and working with the Committee and membership on ways that we can continue to improve and strengthen the Conference experience for all members.

Congratulations to Nick on his election, and we’ll look forward to seeing his first Conference in charge when we meet virtually from 17th-20th September.

