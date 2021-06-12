End of 15-year rule – a big opportunity for all Lib Dems

In the fine print of the recent budget was an announcement that UK citizens living abroad for more than 15 years were to get the right once again to vote in general elections. Eligible voters would register at the location where they lived prior to moving abroad (although we would like to see the establishment of overseas constituencies).

Legislation should be laid before Parliament later this year to bring about the reform.

It is estimated 5 million British citizens live overseas, and that 3 million have lived overseas for over 15 years.

A brief history of the issue

Before 1985 UK citizens living abroad were not able to vote. The law was then changed allowing them to vote, but only in their first 5 years overseas. This was extended to 20 years in 1989 and reduced to 15 years in 2002. Lib Dems Overseas have strongly campaigned to have the right to vote restored for life to all UK citizens living abroad.

Brits living overseas are composed of citizens from all walks of life. In many ways, they are representative of those who live in the UK – ordinary families with children, pensioners, students, professionals. Many continue to pay taxes to the UK Government, not least on their pensions. There is no reason why they should be treated any differently to those who continue to live in the UK.

Why is it good news for most?

Ability to vote in any future general election or referendum. Highlighted by the challenges faced by British citizens living in Europe were unable to vote in the Brexit referendum.

Opportunity to influence home constituencies in future elections. There are many Brits overseas who retain a strong emotional and financial connection with their home constituencies.

Opportunity to help repair damage caused by Brexit.

Opportunity to highlight poor treatment of Brits abroad in terms of:

Frozen pensions issue; half a million Brits have their pensions frozen at the rate they received when they left the UK.

Access to NHS (Brits living abroad have fewer rights than prisoners or refugees!)

Quality of Foreign Office service to Brits abroad.

LDO is conducting a survey on the rights of Britons abroad. You can find it via the following link: https://www.libdemsoverseas.com/rights_of_britons_abroad

Conclusion

This is a great opportunity for Lib Dems to show we are THE party that best represents the interests of the millions of Brits living overseas. Its global network of representatives on the Lib Dems Overseas Executive provides unique local, on-the-ground support on matters of foreign policy interest to the UK. Our contribution will be considerably strengthened by our long-term overseas members having a say again through the restitution of their voting rights.

While we believe that Brits overseas would be best represented by their own dedicated MP it is likely that they will be represented for some time to come by the MPs of the constituency of their last UK residence. Local parties should take advantage of this to extend their vision beyond their local boundaries and embrace potential new supporters from amongst the millions likely to benefit from the demise of an unjust law and infringement on rights.

* Colin Bloodworth is the Head of Policy for the Lib Dems Overseas Executive .