Caron Lindsay

“Apparently because of Brexit the supply of my tablets is low”

By | Thu 31st January 2019 - 2:45 pm

Yesterday, Brent Lib Dems’ chair Anton Georgiou got a text from his sister.

She has Epilepsy which is controlled by taking six tablets a day.

She had gone to the pharmacy to put in a prescription.

Here’s her text, reproduced with her’s and Anton’s permission:

This is the reality of what people are living with.

Problems with supply chains for medicines aren’t confined to Brexit and they are quite common. You can see some of the issues here on Epilepsy Action’s Drugwatch

Brexit, deal or not, puts added complications into the mix. This article cites problems coming from a weak pound against a strong Euro, so it is clear that Brexit is already having a detrimental impact.

Anton’s sister has been told by her pharmacist that they are having trouble getting the medicine on which she depends because of Brexit.

That should make us all think very carefully about whether we want to continue along this clearly blighted path.

At the very least, we should be given the choice with all the relevant information.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

2 Comments

  • Peter Martin 31st Jan '19 - 4:19pm

    @ William Fowler,

    “Only way out of this is higher interest rates and lower govn spending to move Sterling back to more normal levels…….”

    What’s “normal” ?

    The Government should arguably have a policy on the sterling exchange rate. If it’s too low, the UK is a less attractive market to overseas exporters ( as you have explained above) and, conversely, overseas is a more attractive market for UK exporters.

    So we could define ‘normal’ as the level sterling needs to be for exports and imports to equally balance.

    Is this what you have in mind?

    If so, by your own argument, we might need a combination of lower interest rates and higher govt spending 🙂

