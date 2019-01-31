“Apparently because of Brexit the supply of my tablets is low”

Yesterday, Brent Lib Dems’ chair Anton Georgiou got a text from his sister.
She has Epilepsy which is controlled by taking six tablets a day.
She had gone to the pharmacy to put in a prescription.
Here’s her text, reproduced with her’s and Anton’s permission:
My sister is epileptic. To control her condition she must take 6 tablets a day. Our local pharmacy is already struggling to get hold of the medication she needs. It’ll only get worse. This is scandalous. #Brexit pic.twitter.com/mSS5ccfy86
— Anton Georgiou (@anton_georgiou) January 30, 2019
This is the reality of what people are living with.
Problems with supply chains for medicines aren’t confined to Brexit and they are quite common. You can see some of the issues here on Epilepsy Action’s Drugwatch
Brexit, deal or not, puts added complications into the mix. This article cites problems coming from a weak pound against a strong Euro, so it is clear that Brexit is already having a detrimental impact.
Anton’s sister has been told by her pharmacist that they are having trouble getting the medicine on which she depends because of Brexit.
That should make us all think very carefully about whether we want to continue along this clearly blighted path.
At the very least, we should be given the choice with all the relevant information.
* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings
With no room to raise prices, exporters into the UK are making less profit due to very weak Sterling so presumably send their products elsewhere – not just medicines, also food in the supermarkets with shortages popping up from time to time. Only way out of this is higher interest rates and lower govn spending to move Sterling back to more normal levels, as would probably have already happened if the referendum had gone the other way. As it is, the govn is too frightened to face such realities as it will give Labour yet more to complain about and probably put them ahead in the polls which in turn would make the whole enterprise pointless as Sterling would head downwards again… all goes back to the incompetence of the last Labour govn.
@ William Fowler,
“Only way out of this is higher interest rates and lower govn spending to move Sterling back to more normal levels…….”
What’s “normal” ?
The Government should arguably have a policy on the sterling exchange rate. If it’s too low, the UK is a less attractive market to overseas exporters ( as you have explained above) and, conversely, overseas is a more attractive market for UK exporters.
So we could define ‘normal’ as the level sterling needs to be for exports and imports to equally balance.
Is this what you have in mind?
If so, by your own argument, we might need a combination of lower interest rates and higher govt spending 🙂