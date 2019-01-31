“Apparently because of Brexit the supply of my tablets is low”

Yesterday, Brent Lib Dems’ chair Anton Georgiou got a text from his sister.

She has Epilepsy which is controlled by taking six tablets a day.

She had gone to the pharmacy to put in a prescription.

Here’s her text, reproduced with her’s and Anton’s permission:

My sister is epileptic. To control her condition she must take 6 tablets a day. Our local pharmacy is already struggling to get hold of the medication she needs. It’ll only get worse. This is scandalous. #Brexit pic.twitter.com/mSS5ccfy86 — Anton Georgiou (@anton_georgiou) January 30, 2019

This is the reality of what people are living with.

Problems with supply chains for medicines aren’t confined to Brexit and they are quite common. You can see some of the issues here on Epilepsy Action’s Drugwatch

Brexit, deal or not, puts added complications into the mix. This article cites problems coming from a weak pound against a strong Euro, so it is clear that Brexit is already having a detrimental impact.

Anton’s sister has been told by her pharmacist that they are having trouble getting the medicine on which she depends because of Brexit.

That should make us all think very carefully about whether we want to continue along this clearly blighted path.

At the very least, we should be given the choice with all the relevant information.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings