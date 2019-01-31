Kirsten Johnson

Today is Young Carers Awareness Day

By | Thu 31st January 2019 - 12:42 pm

How many of you know a young carer?

Today we are celebrating the contributions many of our young people make as carers. It is Young Carers Awareness Day.

Caring can take many forms – a sibling caring for another sibling with a learning disability, a child looking after a parent, a young person helping aid a grandparent.

The world of care is diverse and often misunderstood, and many of our young carers are overlooked. They are balancing their care responsibilities with school work and sometimes have little time left over.

One issue I wanted to explore here is the symbiotic value of care. Yes, young carers are taking time to look after their relative, but what do they get in return? Not pay, in most cases. But they do get relationship.

Spending time together, in a care situation, creates an intimacy not found elsewhere. The relationship that develops can be deeper than it would have been without the aspect of care. The dimensions giving and receiving care adds to a relationship are profound.

If we look at the care a parent gives a child, and that a child receives from the parent, we would recognise the depth of love that develops in the parent giving that care. Nothing quite replaces the sleepless nights and seemingly endless tasks that are the basis for that parent-child relationship of mutuality.

That same depth of relationship is experienced by our young carers. Yes, the care responsibilities might be burdensome, and perhaps other means should be put in place so that not so much is expected of our young people, but we must recognise that there are relational benefits in giving care.

It is balance, and not asking our young people to give too much, that must be addressed. Today’s focus for Young Carers Awareness Day is mental health. Giving our young carers the support they need and picking up on mental health concerns early, is key.

We must acknowledge the inadequate support given to our young carers as a result of austerity and budget cuts. And we also recognise so much more money is needed for children and young people’s mental health care in general.

Our support for young carers should not be based on the suggestion they are harmed by giving care, but rather our support should enable them to carry out caring relationships that can give joy and fulfilment.

* Kirsten Johnson is the PPC for North Devon and Day Editor of Lib Dem Voice.

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarPeter Martin 31st Jan - 12:21pm
    @ John Marriott @ Joseph Burke I would agree that we ideally should have a better system than the one we have. Unfortunately I doubt...
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 31st Jan - 12:20pm
    @ Expats " It was scant weeks ago when many, here on LDV, praised Stephen Lloyd for. “Keeping his promise to his constituents”. Not me,...
  • User Avatarnvelope2003 31st Jan - 12:17pm
    Expats: I thought it was breaking promises (tuition fees etc) which cost the Lib Dems 49 seats in the House of Commons. Better be careful.
  • User Avatarexpats 31st Jan - 12:10pm
    David Raw 31st Jan '19 - 10:46am........Just for once, I’m afraid I can’t agree with my good friend Expats. I don’t think extracting more government...
  • User Avatarchris moore 31st Jan - 12:09pm
    Camus had the boulder rolling back down to the bottom every so often; there was a majesty and liberty in setting off on another go.
  • User Avatartheakes 31st Jan - 12:08pm
    How many times did we vote with the Conservatives as a party 2010 - 2015?