Being a PPC: The Work/Life Balance

Following last week’s blog on why I’m a PPC, I’m reflecting this week on the conundrum facing every PPC: how to manage a healthy work/life balance.

I’m starting from the premise that I am a much better PPC when I’m living in a balanced way, finding time for family, walks, reading books and (in my case) going to church. If all I did was politics, 24/7, I don’t think I’d have perspective.

For many PPCs, it is a real struggle to balance work, downtime and the demands of being a PPC. I can relate. I’m self-employed, so in some respects it’s easier for me as I set my own schedule, and in other ways it’s more difficult in that I keep sacrificing work time for the never-ending asks coming my way.

I’ve managed to record two discs of music since being selected as a PPC in June. It has not been easy. But I am happier because of it. Until I am gainfully employed as a Member of Parliament, I need to keep up my day job – not only as a job, but also because it is who I am at the moment.

PPCs in target seats throw everything at winning – and I have had friends lose their houses, their businesses and their marriages as a result. Knowing up front what the costs are makes me more determined to take a reasoned view, and to make sure I still have a career, a relationship and a home intact whether I win or lose.

Party pressure can be intense, and of course we should, as PPCs, be expected to give a lot to the role. But there has to be a balance. In my view, it is a partnership between the local party, the national party and the PPC to win a seat. The PPC is a volunteer, as are the many supporting members of the local party. Together, they win the seat. It is the model we are using in North Devon.

Accepting you can’t do it all, but committing to do your bit – that is the secret to managing a stable life as a PPC.

* Kirsten Johnson is the PPC for North Devon and Day Editor of Lib Dem Voice.