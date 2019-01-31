Kirsten Johnson

Being a PPC: The Work/Life Balance

By | Thu 31st January 2019 - 8:34 am

Following last week’s blog on why I’m a PPC, I’m reflecting this week on the conundrum facing every PPC: how to manage a healthy work/life balance.

I’m starting from the premise that I am a much better PPC when I’m living in a balanced way, finding time for family, walks, reading books and (in my case) going to church. If all I did was politics, 24/7,  I don’t think I’d have perspective.

For many PPCs, it is a real struggle to balance work, downtime and the demands of being a PPC. I can relate. I’m self-employed, so in some respects it’s easier for me as I set my own schedule, and in other ways it’s more difficult in that I keep sacrificing work time for the never-ending asks coming my way.

I’ve managed to record two discs of music since being selected as a PPC in June. It has not been easy. But I am happier because of it. Until I am gainfully employed as a Member of Parliament, I need to keep up my day job – not only as a job, but also because it is who I am at the moment.

PPCs in target seats throw everything at winning – and I have had friends lose their houses, their businesses and their marriages as a result. Knowing up front what the costs are makes me more determined to take a reasoned view, and to make sure I still have a career, a relationship and a home intact whether I win or lose.

Party pressure can be intense, and of course we should, as PPCs, be expected to give a lot to the role. But there has to be a balance. In my view, it is a partnership between the local party, the national party and the PPC to win a seat. The PPC is a volunteer, as are the many supporting members of the local party. Together, they win the seat. It is the model we are using in North Devon.

Accepting you can’t do it all, but committing to do your bit – that is the secret to managing a stable life as a PPC.

* Kirsten Johnson is the PPC for North Devon and Day Editor of Lib Dem Voice.

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarPeter Martin 31st Jan - 9:43am
    In any negotiation there always has to be a no-deal option. Unless perhaps, if both sides agree in advance that there has to be a...
  • User Avatarexpats 31st Jan - 9:40am
    ...............Theresa May is putting together a package of measures aimed at wooing Labour MPs in leave-supporting constituencies, offering greater protection for workers’ rights after Brexit...
  • User AvatarJohn Marriott 31st Jan - 9:24am
    @Joseph Bourke I’m sure that you are right about Keynes - far be it for me to argue with experts on such matters as you...
  • User Avatarfrankie 31st Jan - 8:26am
    It already has Ed, they moved to Holland, but I suspect you already knew that.
  • User AvatarEd Shepherd 31st Jan - 7:06am
    At this rate even HP Sauce will close down its factory in England and move abroad.
  • User AvatarEd Shepherd 31st Jan - 6:53am
    More usually we would call that defiant attitude of 1940 the Spirit Of The Blitz rather than the Dunkirk Spirit. AJP Taylor saw this defiant...