Are tactical voting arrangements the key to Constitutional Reform?

Polls suggest that the coming general election will return a majority Labour government. While support for Constitutional Reform among the party rank-and-file has burgeoned (83% vote in favour at the 2022 Labour conference), and the major trades unions have come on board, the leadership is resolutely non-committal. Tony Blair’s New Labour took heed and included Constitutional Reform in its 1997 manifesto – only to ‘forget’ about it once the election result turned out to be a landslide. Thirty years on, and still the Labour leadership remains silent.

2024 presents arguably the best opportunity to introduce Constitutional Reform in decades. If only there were a way to contrive that the next parliament was hung, then the other progressive parties would have leverage – through Confidence and Supply arrangements – to require the minority administration to agree to introduce Constitutional Reform in the next parliament.

I suggest that a Tactical Voting arrangement could achieve just that result if only activists could swallow their pride and collaborate for the greater good. Many would undoubtedly find it difficult – even painful – to do what is necessary; but with such a prize to be won, would it really be so much of a sacrifice?

My proposal is to first develop a Campaign for Constitutional Reform; focusing on the PR‑Full element of Constitutional Reform (i.e. a fully-proportional representation process). All other issues relating to Constitutional Reform could then be developed in turn, once that electoral stranglehold was broken.

However, neither Conservative nor Labour would be willing to join a Tactical Voting arrangement which they did not dominate, and none of the smaller parties would be willing to join a Tactical Voting arrangement dominated by Conservative or Labour. Thus, in order to force a hung Commons, all parties other than Conservative or Labour must decline to stand in selected seats, and must encourage their voters to vote tactically.

My analysis of voting projections published by Electoral Calculus has allowed me to identify constituencies forecast to be won by Labour in 453 constituencies, and with Conservative in second place within 126 of those constituencies. I then propose a Tactical Voting arrangement to flip the result in 163 of the most promising constituencies. The result would be a hung Commons, where Labour would have captured 290 (i.e. 453-163) constituencies, and where Conservatives would have captured 289 (i.e. 126+163) constituencies.

Tactical voters in the 163 constituencies would have been faced with only two parties on their ballot slips (i.e. Conservative and Labour), and would be encouraged to vote tactically (i.e. in this case for the Conservative candidate). Thus, there would be no impact on national campaigning (e.g. leadership debates and/or policy campaigning), and no impact on campaigning in any of the remaining 487 constituencies.

The key factor here is that the leadership of the Liberal Democrat, Green, and Reform Parties:

Must support the Campaign for Constitutional Reform. Must agree with the list of 163 constituencies to be included in the Tactical Voting arrangement. Must agree with the encouragement to vote Conservative (i.e. to provide the required hung Commons base for a Confidence and Supply arrangement).

The implementation of PR‑Full is just the first stage in my vision of reform. For examples:

The Commons could continue to be populated by the PR‑Full process; to give fully‑proportional representation in the senior Representative Assembly. The (i.e. the UK Prime Minister) could be appointed by the STV‑1 process; to give every citizen equal rights to choose who should appoint and lead the rest of the Executive. The House of Lords could be deleted.

Thus, I believe that PR‑Full could be the gateway to a new kind of liberated and liberating politics, and that a Tactical Voting arrangement is the key to that outcome.

* Tim Knight is a LibDem member for 40 or so years and is a one-term member of the ERS Council. He is retired process engineer, with a long-term passionate interest in democratic governance (including, but not limited to electoral and governance processes).