Are you standing for election on Thursday for the Lib Dems? Are you out and LGBT+?

The LGBT+LDs twitter account is going to do a thing where we tweet out a little profile and wish you luck. If you want in, you will need to send us:

your name as shown on the ballot paper Whether or not you want your twitter handle on the tweet, & if so which one (we know some people have more than one) a pic the name of the ward you’re standing in your LGBTQIAA+ details and/or any other detail you’d like, so long as it will fit in a tweet

So, for example, the tweet about me will go:

Good luck to Jennie Rigg (@miss_s_b), who is standing for the Brighouse ward in Calderdale! Jennie is bisexual and polyamorous, and also our chair 🙂

If you want in on this, drop me an email or reply to this twitter thread or send a DM to LGBT+LDs on twitter. If you contact Plus on FaceAche you’ll be relying on one of my minions to pass it on to me, because I’m doing all the tweet scheduling myself, but they’re pretty reliable minions.

The tweets are going to go out on a schedule from the moment the polls open, but obvs because consent is important we’re not going to just randomly do this, you have to opt in. We just thought it would be a nice thing to do for the community. Do feel free to join in 🙂

