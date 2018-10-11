Ashers Bakery Verdict is Dodgy and Dangerous

The verdict of the Supreme Court in favour of Ashers bakery’s refusal to make a cake supporting same-sex marriage is dodgy and dangerous.
It is undoubtedly a complicated case. It makes sense, on the surface, because we all have freedom of speech and freedom of thought; yet it also makes sense that if you are running a business that is serving the public then you have to serve all the public, taking them as they are, whether you agree with their opinions or not.
The judgment was reached because the Supreme Court decided that it was the message, not the person that the Christian proprietors objected to. But how was this fact proved?
I don’t think it can be proved because prejudice is often hidden.
It seems to me that the judges have simply taken at face value what the owners of the bakery have said. How can it be proved that they weren’t using their beliefs as a pretext to conceal a hatred they have for gay people?
This question is important because it is at the core of homophobia and hatred against the LGBT+ community: this prejudice is legitimised and normalised because it is spun as an opinion, it’s just someone’s point of view – especially when it’s religious beliefs that are being weaponised.
It’s a slippery slope indeed.
Denied service today; others and their businesses catch on – a precedent has been set for anyone to guise their prejudice as consciousness.
It was as enraging as it was laughable to see the usual suspects crawling onto Twitter with that undying right-wing trope: ‘victory for common sense’. No one has a monopoly on common sense, which always coincides neatly with your existing opinions. Arlene Foster, DUP leader and acting PM, welcomed the decision claiming it “now provides clarity for people of all faiths and none”.
It really doesn’t. It completely blurs the lines between religious freedom and individual freedom, specifically the rights of LGBT+ individuals confronted with religious dogma. There is no ‘clarity’ for the LGBT+ people who will now have the added anxiety of knowing they can lawfully be denied products and services in their hometown because some are ‘entitled to their opinion’. (Nor is there clarity on the DUP’s position that Northern Ireland must be treated the same as the UK except when it comes to civil rights).
Religious privilege strikes again.
The dire state of civil liberties in Northern Ireland is highlighted. Things might have been different if same-sex marriage was legal in Northern Ireland. The proprietors’ claim that it was inconsistent with their religious beliefs would have then been inconsistent with the law of the land.
But the Judges have interpreted the laws on the statue book and I respect their verdict as much as I disagree with it. I only wish they had looked up from the papers and considered the wider implications of their decision: the impact on individual liberty when confronted with religious dogma; the green light it gives to those who harbour hate; not to mention the damage it will do to the LGBT+ community and individuals, already fighting intolerance in many aspects of their lives, as they watch their judicial system devalue them that little bit more.
* Chris Park is studying for an MLitt in Media and Communication in Glasgow and is a member of the Liberal Democrats
I disagree. A business owner should be allowed to decline business that they don’t want. Business is the voluntary transaction of goods/services for an agreed exchange. It’s a core liberal principle. A cake shop owner can and should be allowed to decline an order for a cake that commemorates the Nazis, denies the Holocaust, celebrates Scientology, promotes creationism, has a golliwog in the design etc etc etc. If one business owner declines the custom, it’s pretty certain another business owner will eagerly accept it, and so be it as long as it’s all legal. One thing about being liberal is accepting that people are going to believe and do things which you don’t agree with.
People will hold all sorts of intolerant and prejudicial thoughts and views. The way NOT to challenge them is through the use of the strong arm of the law and courts. Doing so goes down the line of heavy handed enforced conformity of thought, which only creates martyrs of people with intolerant and prejudicial views and lets them claim they are being persecuted for thought crimes and thus entrenches such views.
Peter Tatchell (hardly right wing) summed it up very well on the radio yesterday. He fully condemned the attitude underlying the cake shop owner’s refusal, but he fully supported the right for him to do it and felt the Supreme Court ruling was entirely appropriate. I agree.
If I as a meat eater go to vegetarian restaurant I would not expect to be refused service just because I am a meat eater. But if I then order steak and chips I can’t complain when my order is refused.
As you say, the judges have taken at face value what the owners of the bakery have said. They have to, it is not for them to challenge whether the owners are truthful in saying that they accept business from gay customers.
Should the bakers be obliged to take an order for a cake with a nazi swastika on it? Or should their decision be dependent on whether they thought the customer actually was a nazi?
This is about more than christian or homophobic prejudices. It is about an individual or an organisation’s right to turn down work which is contrary to their own beliefs. To deny them that right may force many people to do a lot of very unpleasant things.
“Religious privilege strikes again.” ……… Whether one agrees with the Supreme Court or not, that is, to use Mr Park’s own phrase, ‘a very Dodgy and Dangerous’ phrase. Indeed, a slippery slope.
Politicians should never interfere in Supreme Court judicial rulings when they don’t like the result. We had more than enough of that when Gina Miller went to the Supreme Court. I take the late Lord Justice Denning’s position : “Be ye never so high, the law is above you ”.
I take my lead from Peter Tatchell. If he is happy with the judgement, then so am I. The fact that it happened in Northern Ireland, where prejudices of all kinds, but mainly religious, are more pronounced in certain quarters is unfortunate; but I think that Richard’s final sentence sums the situation up rather nicely.
I was surprised and somewhat disappointed at the outcome of the court decision, given that earlier judgements seemed clear, but we all when discussing this, need to be clear that was is under dispute here is not English or Scottish law, but the interpretation of Northern Irish law. This is not a universal UK-wide judgement, as I understand it. We must not mis-portray what is going on.
As a Christian I continue to be disappointed that conservative Christians use this case to own and politicise the definition of the word ‘Christian’ for their own, possibly sectarian purposes.
However, there is still a reasonable discussion to be had about whether ‘support same-sex marriage’ (which was seeking a change in the law) is a political slogan or an expression of identity.
Obviously this case has merits to some because of this grey-area aspect, but this is a nuance that matters; how much can people who identify with groups that are covered under equalities who are expressing their (protected) identity, expect that protection to extend to language and freedom to act relating to their attempts to change law further than exists at present? (NB this is of relevance to the government’s gender law consultation, also).