Ashers Bakery Verdict is Dodgy and Dangerous

The verdict of the Supreme Court in favour of Ashers bakery’s refusal to make a cake supporting same-sex marriage is dodgy and dangerous.

It is undoubtedly a complicated case. It makes sense, on the surface, because we all have freedom of speech and freedom of thought; yet it also makes sense that if you are running a business that is serving the public then you have to serve all the public, taking them as they are, whether you agree with their opinions or not.

The judgment was reached because the Supreme Court decided that it was the message, not the person that the Christian proprietors objected to. But how was this fact proved?

I don’t think it can be proved because prejudice is often hidden.

It seems to me that the judges have simply taken at face value what the owners of the bakery have said. How can it be proved that they weren’t using their beliefs as a pretext to conceal a hatred they have for gay people?

This question is important because it is at the core of homophobia and hatred against the LGBT+ community: this prejudice is legitimised and normalised because it is spun as an opinion, it’s just someone’s point of view – especially when it’s religious beliefs that are being weaponised.

It’s a slippery slope indeed.

Denied service today; others and their businesses catch on – a precedent has been set for anyone to guise their prejudice as consciousness.

It was as enraging as it was laughable to see the usual suspects crawling onto Twitter with that undying right-wing trope: ‘victory for common sense’. No one has a monopoly on common sense, which always coincides neatly with your existing opinions. Arlene Foster, DUP leader and acting PM, welcomed the decision claiming it “now provides clarity for people of all faiths and none”.

It really doesn’t. It completely blurs the lines between religious freedom and individual freedom, specifically the rights of LGBT+ individuals confronted with religious dogma. There is no ‘clarity’ for the LGBT+ people who will now have the added anxiety of knowing they can lawfully be denied products and services in their hometown because some are ‘entitled to their opinion’. (Nor is there clarity on the DUP’s position that Northern Ireland must be treated the same as the UK except when it comes to civil rights).

Religious privilege strikes again.

The dire state of civil liberties in Northern Ireland is highlighted. Things might have been different if same-sex marriage was legal in Northern Ireland. The proprietors’ claim that it was inconsistent with their religious beliefs would have then been inconsistent with the law of the land.

But the Judges have interpreted the laws on the statue book and I respect their verdict as much as I disagree with it. I only wish they had looked up from the papers and considered the wider implications of their decision: the impact on individual liberty when confronted with religious dogma; the green light it gives to those who harbour hate; not to mention the damage it will do to the LGBT+ community and individuals, already fighting intolerance in many aspects of their lives, as they watch their judicial system devalue them that little bit more.

* Chris Park is studying for an MLitt in Media and Communication in Glasgow and is a member of the Liberal Democrats