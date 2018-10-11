Time has come for Government to back votes at 16

Yesterday the Welsh Assembly backed a bill that would lower the voting age to 16 for elections to it.

If this becomes law, 16 year olds in Wales and Scotland will have a say in their future, but 16 year olds in England will not. My son’s classmates were able to vote in the Holyrood elections in 2016 but some of them missed out in 2017 as they hadn’t hit 18 yet. My son only just made it.

The engagement of 16 year olds in the Scottish independence referendum in 2014 was fantastic. It was great to see so many of them go straight from school to polling station. Since then they have had the right to vote twice more, in the Holyrood election of 2016 and the Council elections in 2017. Unlike England, all of Scotland’s 32 Councils are elected on the same day.

Layla Moran called on the Government to allow 16 year olds in England to vote:

If we are happy to allow a 16 year old to pay tax, be a parent or serve in the army then we should not deny them the right to vote. That is why Liberal Democrats have led on this campaign from the start. With 16 and 17-year-olds playing an active role in elections in Scotland and now the Welsh Assembly backing plans too, the genie is out of the bottle. Given Brexit poses so many threats to the lives of young people, they deserve their voice to be heard. It is time to demand better from the UK Government. It is time Ministers ensured every 16 and 17 year old across the UK has the same right to vote.

If you are in any doubt about whether this is a good idea, have a look at this by Jan Eichorn, a lecturer in social policy at Edinburgh University. He cites evidence that shows that support for young people having the vote has increased to 60% since it was introduced and that those young people are more engaged in the political process in other ways as well as voting.

We already know that the younger first time voters are, the greater their participation. This effect is observed in multiple studies and is strongly pronounced for 16- to 17-year-olds. It could also be observed in the Scottish context where the above-cited participation rate for these ages (75%) was much higher than the estimate for 18-24-year-olds (54%). Voting earlier, while still being in school and more likely to live at home, is likely to increase voter participation, not reduce it.

And he also cites Austria as confirmation that these patterns are long-lasting:

The findings indeed suggest that earlier enfranchisement, together with other factors (such as the referendum, civic education, and parental socialisation) had a positive impact on young people in Scotland. Further research will be required to examine whether these positive effects are long-lasting. Evidence from Austria – where the voting age was lowered in 2007 and where similar first-time boosts could be observed – is encouraging, as later observations still confirmed the initial patterns.

The Welsh Lib Dems are also welcoming the move. Leader Jane Dodds said:

I’m pleased Wales has taken the opportunity to do things differently. I urge the UK Parliament to follow the Assembly’s lead and introduce votes at 16 for General Elections as well.

And spokesperson for Electoral Reform Jenny Randerson added:

We’ve long campaigned for the voting age to be reduced to 16. We wholeheartedly welcome this decision which takes us a step closer to achieving this goal for Assembly elections. We urge AMs to pass the legislation necessary to make votes at 16 a reality. Lowering the voting age to 16 would improve engagement in politics and all the evidence suggests that where 16-year olds are given the vote they approach their choice with enthusiasm and work hard to research the issues involved. At this time of great of great political upheaval it’s vital we give our young people the say over their future they’ve been unjustly denied.

