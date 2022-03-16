At what point would you have walked out?

There’s an event known as “Not the leader’s speech”, which seems to have gained semi official status in the party. While the leader gives their speech at the end of conference, a group of members meet up at a nearby pub. They follow the coverage of the speech on social media, and discuss at what point they would have walked out, if they had been there.

I’ve never attended “Not the leader’s speech”, but I do have a good deal of admiration for the irreverent approach of this group of members.

I don’t think I have ever actually “walked out of” a speech, in a Lib Dem context or otherwise. But there have been many occasions when I have sat through a speech, but could identify the moment at which perhaps I *should* have walked out. I did not actually attend Spring Conference this year, either in person or online, but I have watched the video of Ed Davey’s speech, and read through the text, several times. I certainly know the moment at which I would have felt like walking out.

Ed began by speaking very movingly of the suffering of the people of Ukraine, and of their heroism. Naturally, I have no criticism of this part of the speech, even though (and I hesitated about whether to write this), I did find myself thinking that I would have preferred to have heard these words spoken by someone who had not previously said publicly that he would be willing to personally “press the nuclear button”.

Perhaps when Ed said “now we must fight for that safer, more liberal world”, I felt uneasy that he had used the word “fight”. I assume that he meant the word metaphorically, in the same way that he later spoke of “fighting to give every child the best possible start in life”. But we do need to be very careful with language in such a dangerous situation. Nevertheless, I fully agreed with all that Ed said about the need to do more for Ukrainian refugees, even though at times I felt uneasy that Ed was using the plight of refugees to score political points, and vilify Priti Patel.

The next part of the speech, about giving every child the best possible start in life, and about improving health services, and tackling climate change, was fine.

Ed went on to speak of York, where the live event was taking place, its “incredible history, a vibrant culture”. So far, so good. But then…

Now York is also famous for being the final resting place of the notorious highwayman, Dick Turpin. (warning bells). A serial lawbreaker, who cheated, schemed and bragged his way through life. Who lied over and over again. Who thought he could escape any consequences for his actions.

Oh dear. Really, Ed?

The text version of the speech here reads “sounds like someone we know, doesn’t it?” But in the video, there is some laughter from the audience in York, to which Ed just says “I think you’ve got it”.

Dick Turpin was a murderer and a rapist. On one occasion, he broke into a farmhouse, where he raped a woman he found there, and poured boiling water over the elderly farmer. There were other atrocities, including several murders.

Boris Johnson may have attended some parties, at a time when this was against lockdown rules, and may perhaps have misleadingly claimed that these were work events.

Ed then claimed that “If Dick Turpin was around today, I bet Conservative MPs would be on Newsnight explaining why he should be let off.”

He went on “The conservatives love to claim others are soft on crime. The truth is they’re soft on a criminal in number ten”.

Boris Johnson has never been convicted of a crime. The police investigation into the parties is not yet completed. What happened to “innocent until proved guilty”, Ed? And even if Boris is found to have broken lockdown rules, this would hardly make him a “criminal” in the same way that Dick Turpin was a criminal.

I recently wrote an article for Lib Dem voice saying that Boris Johnson should resign for violating human rights through imposing harsh lockdown rules. But the effect of Ed’s speech is to make me rush to Boris’s defence. I doubt if I would have literally “walked out”, if I’d been in York. But this is the point where I would have wanted to.

