At what point would you have walked out?

There’s an event known as “Not the leader’s speech”, which seems to have gained semi official status in the party. While the leader gives their speech at the end of conference, a group of members meet up at a nearby pub. They follow the coverage of the speech on social media, and discuss at what point they would have walked out, if they had been there.
I’ve never attended “Not the leader’s speech”, but I do have a good deal of admiration for the irreverent approach of this group of members.
I don’t think I have ever actually “walked out of” a speech, in a Lib Dem context or otherwise. But there have been many occasions when I have sat through a speech, but could identify the moment at which perhaps I *should* have walked out. I did not actually attend Spring Conference this year, either in person or online, but I have watched the video of Ed Davey’s speech, and read through the text, several times. I certainly know the moment at which I would have felt like walking out.
Ed began by speaking very movingly of the suffering of the people of Ukraine, and of their heroism. Naturally, I have no criticism of this part of the speech, even though (and I hesitated about whether to write this), I did find myself thinking that I would have preferred to have heard these words spoken by someone who had not previously said publicly that he would be willing to personally “press the nuclear button”.
Perhaps when Ed said “now we must fight for that safer, more liberal world”, I felt uneasy that he had used the word “fight”. I assume that he meant the word metaphorically, in the same way that he later spoke of “fighting to give every child the best possible start in life”. But we do need to be very careful with language in such a dangerous situation. Nevertheless, I fully agreed with all that Ed said about the need to do more for Ukrainian refugees, even though at times I felt uneasy that Ed was using the plight of refugees to score political points, and vilify Priti Patel.
The next part of the speech, about giving every child the best possible start in life, and about improving health services, and tackling climate change, was fine.
Ed went on to speak of York, where the live event was taking place, its “incredible history, a vibrant culture”. So far, so good. But then…
Now York is also famous for being the final resting place of the notorious highwayman, Dick Turpin. (warning bells).
A serial lawbreaker, who cheated, schemed and bragged his way through life.
Who lied over and over again.
Who thought he could escape any consequences for his actions.
Oh dear. Really, Ed?
The text version of the speech here reads “sounds like someone we know, doesn’t it?” But in the video, there is some laughter from the audience in York, to which Ed just says “I think you’ve got it”.
Dick Turpin was a murderer and a rapist. On one occasion, he broke into a farmhouse, where he raped a woman he found there, and poured boiling water over the elderly farmer. There were other atrocities, including several murders.
Boris Johnson may have attended some parties, at a time when this was against lockdown rules, and may perhaps have misleadingly claimed that these were work events.
Ed then claimed that “If Dick Turpin was around today, I bet Conservative MPs would be on Newsnight explaining why he should be let off.”
He went on “The conservatives love to claim others are soft on crime. The truth is they’re soft on a criminal in number ten”.
Boris Johnson has never been convicted of a crime. The police investigation into the parties is not yet completed. What happened to “innocent until proved guilty”, Ed? And even if Boris is found to have broken lockdown rules, this would hardly make him a “criminal” in the same way that Dick Turpin was a criminal.
I recently wrote an article for Lib Dem voice saying that Boris Johnson should resign for violating human rights through imposing harsh lockdown rules. But the effect of Ed’s speech is to make me rush to Boris’s defence. I doubt if I would have literally “walked out”, if I’d been in York. But this is the point where I would have wanted to.
* Catherine Crosland is a member in Calderdale and joined the party in 2014
After all four Davey leader speeches have been silent on Europe, is it any wonder the party’s key metrics are all heading south?
Surely one very original article !
I completely relate to what Catherine says in it on some points, but the tone and thrust is welcome, and the originality of it!
Rarely do we get much reflection, that mixes with objection. Usually the reflection is only gentle. Or the objection is wholly harsh.
Here, we get a real combined approach.
The nub, Ed overdoes much! I have liked him many years, rated him able, a genuinely good fellow. But he always overdoes the personal invective, in his attack, even if witty or substantive, both! I, unlike Catherine, agree with many of the govts lockdown rules, it is the transgression, the law breaking I object to. But like the view in this piece, I belive the references to Turpin wholly inappropriate, anyway, applied with the description of the current occupiar of number ten, ludicrous as description.
Ed needs to walk away from this approach, and walk the line between the political and personal more carefully, while as now, yet, displaying confidence, ever Ed’s thing he has in (overly)! big quantities!!
He needs a new speechwriter.
Obviously I am in the minority or probably the realisation that I am in the wrong party! but I have,over the years, rather grown rather tired of the party I support being the butt of sarcastic and nasty attacks from the two largest party’s,particularly the Conservatives, and when the Lib Dem leader attacks this present administration in his speech, with the same tactics, for which they and their leader, in my opinion, fully deserve, you will not find me attacking his speech, on the contrary I would have been disappointed if he had not been aggressive in his condemnation of their behaviour and performance!
Barry
You are in the correct party. I like hunour, and think the speech was humourous at the point that Catherine objects here, to. I do not find it objectionable in the way Catherine does. But I do think it overblown. Ed often outdoes Ian Blacford on the personal, Johnson is horrible, stuff. Johnson is an oafish, bafoon, often. He should have gone over the tawdry show, on parties. But he is not evil or nasty. Patel is draconian and useless, but likewise, no monster. We need a sense of proportion.
And a good laugh!
Lorenzo: Maybe my total dislike of Johnson and his like does get the better of me on occasions? but I have to admit to enjoying Ed Daveys’ all out attack on this government, what that says about me I don’t know, but if I ever had a chance to confront our PM I would possibly be arrested for crude and abusive language?
p.s. Barry
You can think the point Ed made a good one, funny, but also on this example, not appropriately so, in alluding to Turpin.
I worked with the delightful and distinguished actor Michael Jayston, directing him in a film project, a while ago. We chatted and reflected, on things. He is from Nottingham, and I have resided there twenty years. He said how, Robin Hood, is a great figure of focus, for the area and internationally. He said he thinks, though an outlaw, he is wholly different to, and this was his example, Dick Turpin, and in his words,onTurpin, “he was a murderer!”
Ed is from Notts. He ought to know!
Lorenzo: I take your point Lorenzo, thanks for your communication but I will continue with my utter distaste for the present incumbent in No. 10! By the way we also love the theatre, only as audience members though?