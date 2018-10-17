Monday afternoon Theresa May in parliament looked like a rabbit caught in headlights because it became clear she had no answers. There was plenty of blusters, but it was also clear that she was very unsure of herself. Taking stock on some of the comments made reveals the misdirection by Tory politicians. Do you remember Liam Fox claiming that a free trade deal with the EU would be “the easiest in human history?” Alternatively, David Davis who envisaged that we would by now have signed dozens of free trade deals with many countries, in fact, they were queuing up to sign trade deals with us. The Tories have employed the tactics of smoke and mirrors while concealing how hapless they have been.
I remember May’s speech outside No. 10 after she lost the last election, I thought the tone of her speech rather than being conciliatory was aggressive and quite inappropriate for someone who had just lost the general election. I went back to look at it again, and I note this extract:
“If we don’t get the negotiation right, your economic security and prosperity will be put at risk, and the opportunities you seek for your families will simply not happen. If we do not stand up and get this negotiation right we risk the secure and well-paid jobs we want for our children and our children’s children too.”
She’s right. By her own measure let her be judged. Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) seems to be now calling the shots on the Irish border. The issue lies around the backstop to the backstop, after leaving the EU if the UK fails to secure a free trade deal by the end of the transition period, Northern Ireland would have to remain in the EU’s customs union if the UK decided it could. Off course now Scotland also wants to be left in the customs union, and the DUP is adamant that if the UK leaves they want to leave on the same terms too, which currently will mean a hard border.
Dominic Raab’s meeting last Sunday with Michel Barnier to finalise the arrangement on Northern Ireland lasted an hour, and he returned without a deal. The governments’ position hasn’t changed for months on this, and neither has the position by the EU. Currently, there is no sign that anything is going to change. Could this be the collapse of Brexit and what is Theresa May now offering on Brexit to the EU?
The DUP if you remember walked out on the Good Friday Agreement, in the Stormont Assembly, they have failed to form an executive for more than a year they are not a party that compromises. We are at the brink of leaving the EU without a deal, and the damage to the economy would be quite immediate and severe – as many commentators have said before “We didn’t vote to be poor.”
Theresa May was right in her speech about getting it right for our children and our children’s children’s but her poor negotiations with the EU, by her own measure, shows her badly she has failed. We have a PM negotiating the most critical change in more than a generation who is not supported by her own party, now by the majority of her people, being bullied by the DUP and has a chequers deal that was dead on arrival.
Maybe she should have been more conciliatory in her speech.
* Tahir Maher is the Wednesday editor and a member of the LDV editorial team
What has happened was entirely predictable. I don’t hold any brief for TM but the current situation would have been just the same whoever was in charge.
The EU don’t want to offer the UK a fair exit package which will benefit both sides. Their priority is to ensure that no-one else treads the same path even if their best export customer can no longer afford to be that.
Maybe we’ll see real negotiations soon. But they will only be possible after the EU has made its political point. Maybe even after a no-deal Brexit.
Perhaps the biggest problem is the border in Ireland ?
Is it possible to have a non-tariffs border when there are tariff diferences?
Can a tariff border avoid a return to the “Troubles”/civil war in Ireland?
Is a prime choice in this matter between a “hard border” or peace in Ireland?
I would urge everyone to read the leading editorial in last Monday’s Guardian. Britannia, despite the assurances of Johnson, Fox et al, no longer rules the waves; but she is still afloat in ever stormer seas. If we brexit without a deal, let’s hope that Trump’s antics with China hasn’t fatally damaged the WTO. If so, then we really are up the proverbial creek. As was said in another thread, what Nick Boles, the Tory MP for Grantham & Stamford, is proposing may be worth supporting. Lord William Hague, a self confessed ‘europragmatist’, as I am, appears to be on Boles’ side. It would involve delaying the UK’s final departure a few years and, given a potential earthquake following next year’s elections for the European Parliament, could concentrate minds on both sides.
37% of those eligible to vote supported Brexit two years ago, with a slightly smaller percentage supporting Remain. That’s a fact and is hardly a massive mandate for a complete break from a partnership that, with all its faults, has benefitted this country in a way that ‘going it alone’ in the last forty years would ever have done. So, what both sides need now is compromise.
I do hope none of our Brexiteer posters are Aviva policy holders
Aviva to transfer administration of UK policies to Ireland
nsurance company Aviva is preparing to transfer the administration of insurance policies from the UK to Ireland, to safeguard against the possible implications of Brexit.
The company is writing to policy holders here to inform them of the proposed changes, which it says will provide certainty into the future.
It says that the UK withdrawal from the European Union may lead to changes in the law that could alter the way Aviva operates in other European countries.
https://www.rte.ie/news/ireland/2018/1017/1004759-aviva-ireland/
The same article also states
Scisys is one of many companies which have moved to Ireland or opened a base there ahead of Britain’s departure from the European Union next March with lawyers, financial firms and industrial groups needing to maintain ties with the bloc.
Scisys, founded in 1980, operates in the space industry, including work for the European satellite navigation system Galileo.
It also supplies customised software systems and services to the media, space, government and defence sectors.
The company said the move, which has already been flagged to shareholders, would enable it to satisfy “any applicable European Union residency requirements for EU-funded work without adversely affecting the group’s ability to continue contributing to space programmes”.
Well Peter the Brexit dividend grows by the day and all those that pushed Brexit can say is “EU don’t want to offer the UK a fair exit package”, how the mighty have fallen what happened to “We have all the cards”, “The easiest trade deal ever” did they run into reality and now all the Leave camp can say is “EU bad” and “Tis not fair”. Well life isn’t fair and no amount of bleating will change that. Interesting however you have conceded we will be getting poorer after all what other spin can be put on “even if their best export customer can no longer afford to be that”.
Brexit, as far as Ireland is concerned, was always a nonsense. How could it be that Great Britain, leaving the EU and with Northern Ireland being part of her, could expect there to continue to be exactly the same practical intercourse between Northern Ireland and the Republic, which remains part of the EU? Only Exit from Brexit can truly solve this. Failing that, since the EU can’t solve it, perhaps Mrs May should consider refusing the DUP’s ultimatum and call on the votes of other parties to get her through the limping compromises of her proposed deal. But we Remainers can still hope for the now-called People’s Vote and a favourable result from that, to stay in the EU.
The paradox of Northern Ireland is that in the EU Referendum, the province voted 56 to 44 to remain – with the DUP supporting the Brexit campaign. Yet here we are now with the self same DUP propping up the Government as the tail that is very clearly wagging the dog.
What counts as democracy these days sometimes produces weird and not so wonderful outcomes.