Monday afternoon Theresa May in parliament looked like a rabbit caught in headlights because it became clear she had no answers. There was plenty of blusters, but it was also clear that she was very unsure of herself. Taking stock on some of the comments made reveals the misdirection by Tory politicians. Do you remember Liam Fox claiming that a free trade deal with the EU would be “the easiest in human history?” Alternatively, David Davis who envisaged that we would by now have signed dozens of free trade deals with many countries, in fact, they were queuing up to sign trade deals with us. The Tories have employed the tactics of smoke and mirrors while concealing how hapless they have been.

I remember May’s speech outside No. 10 after she lost the last election, I thought the tone of her speech rather than being conciliatory was aggressive and quite inappropriate for someone who had just lost the general election. I went back to look at it again, and I note this extract:

“If we don’t get the negotiation right, your economic security and prosperity will be put at risk, and the opportunities you seek for your families will simply not happen. If we do not stand up and get this negotiation right we risk the secure and well-paid jobs we want for our children and our children’s children too.”

She’s right. By her own measure let her be judged. Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) seems to be now calling the shots on the Irish border. The issue lies around the backstop to the backstop, after leaving the EU if the UK fails to secure a free trade deal by the end of the transition period, Northern Ireland would have to remain in the EU’s customs union if the UK decided it could. Off course now Scotland also wants to be left in the customs union, and the DUP is adamant that if the UK leaves they want to leave on the same terms too, which currently will mean a hard border.

Dominic Raab’s meeting last Sunday with Michel Barnier to finalise the arrangement on Northern Ireland lasted an hour, and he returned without a deal. The governments’ position hasn’t changed for months on this, and neither has the position by the EU. Currently, there is no sign that anything is going to change. Could this be the collapse of Brexit and what is Theresa May now offering on Brexit to the EU?

The DUP if you remember walked out on the Good Friday Agreement, in the Stormont Assembly, they have failed to form an executive for more than a year they are not a party that compromises. We are at the brink of leaving the EU without a deal, and the damage to the economy would be quite immediate and severe – as many commentators have said before “We didn’t vote to be poor.”

Theresa May was right in her speech about getting it right for our children and our children’s children’s but her poor negotiations with the EU, by her own measure, shows her badly she has failed. We have a PM negotiating the most critical change in more than a generation who is not supported by her own party, now by the majority of her people, being bullied by the DUP and has a chequers deal that was dead on arrival.

Maybe she should have been more conciliatory in her speech.

* Tahir Maher is the Wednesday editor and a member of the LDV editorial team