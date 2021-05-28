Baroness Sheehan leads debate on climate change targets in Lords

Yesterday afternoon, the Grand Committee of the House of Lords debated climate change targets. The debate was initiated by Shas Sheehan who emphasised the importance of grasping the nettle of collaborative action on climate change during 2021. She criticised the UK’s investment in fossil fuel projects oversees and worldwide fossil fuel subsidies totalling £3.9 billion annually.

Baroness Sheehan highlighted the planning system which is not aligned with the government’s climate change targets.

Shas Sheehan is a Lib Dem life peer. She opened the debate with a plea for environmental housekeeping:

“This year presents a unique opportunity for the UK to really grasp the nettle of collaborative global action on climate change. It is an existential issue for our planet and we owe it to our children and future generations to get this right. For us to lead the world we must, when all eyes are on us, present a clean domestic scene, which means some good housekeeping.”

She criticised the UK for its contradiction of using oversees development aid to support fossil fuelled developments, approximately £568 million of UK aid has been invested in fossil fuel projects.

“If we include export credits provided by UK Export Finance for fossil fuels, that figure rises to £3.9 billion. This makes a nonsense of our commitments to tackling climate change—not just the Paris Agreement but the sustainable development goals and our own Climate Change Act.”

This was while trying to “combat dreadful climate-related disasters overseas, such as the effect of famine in the Sahel due to increasing desertification.”

Globally, annual fossil fuel subsidies were valued at £5.2 trillion dollars in 2017 – 6.5% of the world economy.

Pointing out another contribution, Baroness Sheehan said the Oil and Gas Authority has a duty to maximise revenues from petroleum despite the Climate Change Act committing the government to aim for a target of net-zero carbon by 2050. She told the Lords that the government has shown no urgency and has done no more than tell the fossil fuel section to reduce its carbon footprint, deliver carbon capture and storage, and support the development of blue hydrogen. But “the extraction of fossil fuels is the fundamental root of the problem of greenhouse gases that we face today.” Carbon capture and storage is unproven technology. The very least the government can do is stop issuing new extraction licences.

Baroness Sheehan also called for urgent action to bring existing planning rules into line with net-zero legislation, including national planning policy statements.

She commended the Swedish Government’s climate action plan, published in December 2019, which gave a commitment to review all relevant past legislation and objectives for compatibility with the plan, as well as a commitment to align future legislation.

Responding for the government, Lord Callanan said from 31 March, the UK will no longer provide any new direct financial or promotional support for the fossil fuel energy sector overseas but there will be a continuing demand for oil and gas.

The full debate.

