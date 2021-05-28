Sir Nick Clegg lecture: “The end of global internet”

The Shirley Williams Lectures are now getting well into their stride. On Wednesday evening we had the honour of welcoming Nick Clegg direct from Atherton, California USA.

It was the day of Facebook’s AGM, so a busy one for Nick.

I was very impressed by Nick’s lecture, which was delivered flawlessly from notes.

After paying a very warm and heartfelt tribute to Baroness Williams, Nick outlined how he regards 1989 as the key year in his life. The Berlin Wall fell and Tim Berners-Lee invented the Worldwide Web.

These two events heralded a great era of optimism and openness – the EU flourished, the single market was started, the Euro was founded and nuclear weapons seemed as though they would disappear. But that era will probably be seen the exception, rather than the rule, said Nick.

He described how we are now seeing the “balkanisation” of the internet, with ‘various folk deliberately or otherwise closing that openness”.

That great optimism and promise of 1989 has soured. Why is that? – asked Nick.

We assumed only good things of the internet but the dark side has emerged – Russian intervention in the 2016 US elections, the Cambridge Analytica imbroglio, Privacy issues, huge companies, Chinese behemoths etc etc

But Nick said that the biggest change since 1989 is with China, who have completely reconfigured the internet in their country, building a wall and creating a powerful surveillance tool.

Populism, Protectionism and National Chauvinism are on the rise.

Brexit is a triumph of populism.

Nick picked out 2008 as a major event when ordinary people saw that the promise of liberal economics was not delivering.

We now have a situation which is the opposite of that heady optimisim of 1989 – the internet is now seen as a threat. Governments are under pressure to regulate, vet and monitor it.

When asked by excellent Chair, Tim Clement-Jones, what his key take-away is, Nick replied that there should be sensible balanced regulation of the internet on a global scale, to minimise its risk, while making sure that it is of positive benefit for years to come.

In the Q&A, Nick was asked about hate speech on the internet. He replied that we need to keep this in proportion. Hateful speech makes up 0.06% of the content on Facebook, he said. Political or “civic” content makes up just 6% of total content, he said. It’s mainly “Babies, barbecues and Barmitzvahs”. Facebook has 80 independent fact checkers andover million accounts are removed everyday for non-compliance.

Several times, Nick made the distinction between the Apple business model and the Facebook/Instagram/Twitter model.

Apple’s model involves the consumer needing to purchase expensive hardware and subscriptions. It is a “rich person’s model”.

However, Facebook/Instgram/Twitter offer their services free and it has to be paid for somehow – which is where advertising comes in. But their facilities are available for people in poverty because they are free, he said.

Nick was asked about whether Facebook’s financial model is based on “flogging people’s data”. At first he said he wasn’t going to get into defending his “current employer” – which seemed odd given all the stuff noted above about 80 fact checkers and 0.06% content which he had outlined previously. Anyway, he proceeded to argue that Facebook never sells data. It’s advertising. He also said that if you press the downward arrow at the top right-hand corner of your Facebook page you regulate exactly what you see on your timeline.

A recording of Nick’s lecture will soon be available for members on the Shirley Williams Lectures website.

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.