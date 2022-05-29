Ben Bradshaw: Good prospects of Lib Dem Tiverton and Honiton victory

Former Labour culture secretary Ben Bradshaw has called for Labour voters to vote Lib Dem in the Tiverton and Honiton by-election on 23 June. Well, he almost did. In a carefully worded message on Westminster Hour and reported in the Independent, Bradshaw says:

“I think there are very good prospects of a Lib Dem victory.”

He says the only way to give the government “a kicking” is to vote Lib Dem:

“What some Labour members and activists don’t always appreciate is that a lot of Conservative voters, if they want to give the government a kicking will vote Liberal Democrat but they wouldn’t vote Labour.

“So if we have a joint purpose of wanting to send the prime minister a message and ultimately defeat this government in a general election then I think there are very good prospects of a Lib Dem victory there.”

I wonder how Liz Pole, chair of the local Labour Party and the Labour candidate for the seat feels about that.

Bradshaw’s intervention comes after Labour is reported to have instructed its frontbenchers not to travel to campaign in Tiverton & Honiton.

It also comes after another report in the Independent claiming the Conservative candidate has been ordered not to speak to the media by senior party officials because they fear she will be asked about Partygate. This has uncanny echoes of North Shropshire, where the Tory candidate was parachuted in from outside the constituency and would not talk to the media for the first week after selection because he did not know the constituency. The last thing voters want from candidates is not to hear from them.

Roger Gale, MP for Thanet and an ardent critic of Boris Johnson, told BBC News: “I asked in the tea room this morning if we had actually selected an electoral sacrifice to fight… and I’m told that we have.” And the right leaning press are largely ignoring the by-election. I wonder how the Tory candidate Helen Hurford feels about that.

List of candidates for Tiverton and Honiton.

