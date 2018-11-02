Best wishes to Paddy

Paddy Ashdown revealed to Somerset Live today that he is being treated for bladder cancer:

Yes, I’m afraid I can confirm that. I have known for about three weeks that I am suffering from a cancer of the bladder. I’m being effectively and wonderfully looked after by everyone at Yeovil Hospital, in whom I have complete confidence. We must see about the outcome, which as always with things like this, is unpredictable. I’ve fought a lot of battles in my life. This time I am lucky enough to have the magnificent help of our local hospital, and my friends and family, and that gives me great confidence.

Vince Cable has led the warm wishes to Paddy for a successful recovery:

My best wishes for a speedy recovery to Paddy Ashdown, one of the great British political figures of the past 30 years and the man who built the Lib Dems into a Parliamentary force. Love to Paddy, Jane and their family — Vince Cable (@vincecable) November 2, 2018

The Liberal Democrat Voice team wish Paddy a speedy recovery and send love and thoughts to him, Jane and their family.

Throughout his life, Paddy has inspired many people to fight battles. That includes many of us in the Liberal Democrats. In good times and bad times, Paddy has always been there – a rock of solidarity for us all. So, Paddy certainly deserves the best of British luck in his latest battle!