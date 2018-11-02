ALDC

ALDC By-election review 2nd November

By | Fri 2nd November 2018 - 5:26 pm

Three by-elections took place over the country last night with Lib Dem candidates spreading the word and standing in all by-elections. A quiet night saw a Lib Dem hold and a couple of tough results.

South Gloucestershire UA, Dodington

LD Louise Harris 693 [49.3%; +8.4%]
Con 554 [39.4%; +16.8%]
Lab 158 [11.2%; -1.6%]
[UKIP 920 [23.7%; -23.7%]

Turnout 25%

Louise Harris and the South Gloucestershire Lib Dems ran a great campaign to hold a seat in a close battle with the Conservatives. With UKIP not standing, a large proportion of votes were up for grabs and Louise and the team put in a great shift to gain 8.4% of the vote share. A great showing in an area that has lots of potential for a liberal future!

Kirklees MB, Denby Dale

LD Alison Baskeyfield 289 [7.4%; +4.6%]
Con 1689 [43.0%; -4.2%]
Lab 1834 [46.7%; +3.8%]
Green 116 [3.0%; -4.2%]

Turnout 29.86%

In what was always bound to be an uphill battle, the Kirklees Lib Dems and candidate Alison Baskeyfield put on a spirited campaign to spread the Liberal word. The hard work of the campaign was beneficial with Baskeyfield gaining the largest swing in the election of +4.6% and moving the Liberal Democrats into the position of the third party in the ward.

Newham LB, Boleyn

LD Arunasalam Pirapaharan 83 [3.6%; +3.6%]
Con 327 [14.2%; -3.5%]
Lab 1725 [74.8%; 2.8%]
Green 172 [7.5%; -2.9%]

Turnout 23.5%

An election in a Labour safe seat was always going to be a difficult battle but our thanks go to Newham Lib Dems and candidate Arunasalam Pirapaharan for putting on an admirable campaign and displaying the Liberal values.

Next week there are 4 by-elections with 4 Lib Dem candidates, good luck to all and keep up the good work.

If you have a spare hour you can find contact details of who to ring to help out on our website.

Or why not donate to the ALDC Fighting Fund so we can give more grants to local teams to help us win more by-elections.

See you next week!

* ALDC is the Association of Liberal Democrat Councillors and Campaigners

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in Council by-elections.
Advert

2 Comments

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarIan 2nd Nov - 9:35pm
    Discriminating in favour of some candidates based on their gender or skin colour is appalling and makes a nonsense of the voting process; it isn't...
  • User AvatarYeovil Yokel 2nd Nov - 8:36pm
    K.B.O., Paddy, K.B.O.
  • User AvatarPeter Martin 2nd Nov - 8:21pm
    @nvelope2003, We simply 'print money' now to pay the bills. Except its all done electronically these days. The trick to ensuring that inflation is kept...
  • User AvatarLibby 2nd Nov - 8:14pm
    "In common with both other parties we have seen a dip in our income in the year after an election" Since this is a phenomenon...
  • User AvatarDavid Allen 2nd Nov - 8:12pm
    The 64,000 dollar question is - Why did Facebook give Nick Clegg this job? Did they think Clegg was uniquely well qualified to work alongside...
  • User AvatarGeoff Reid 2nd Nov - 8:05pm
    Sarah Brown is spot on when she refers to a lack of accountability. Some of the worst manifestations of social media are not worth engaging...