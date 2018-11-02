ALDC By-election review 2nd November

Three by-elections took place over the country last night with Lib Dem candidates spreading the word and standing in all by-elections. A quiet night saw a Lib Dem hold and a couple of tough results.

South Gloucestershire UA, Dodington

LD Louise Harris 693 [49.3%; +8.4%]

Con 554 [39.4%; +16.8%]

Lab 158 [11.2%; -1.6%]

[UKIP 920 [23.7%; -23.7%]

Turnout 25%

Louise Harris and the South Gloucestershire Lib Dems ran a great campaign to hold a seat in a close battle with the Conservatives. With UKIP not standing, a large proportion of votes were up for grabs and Louise and the team put in a great shift to gain 8.4% of the vote share. A great showing in an area that has lots of potential for a liberal future!

Kirklees MB, Denby Dale

LD Alison Baskeyfield 289 [7.4%; +4.6%]

Con 1689 [43.0%; -4.2%]

Lab 1834 [46.7%; +3.8%]

Green 116 [3.0%; -4.2%]

Turnout 29.86%

In what was always bound to be an uphill battle, the Kirklees Lib Dems and candidate Alison Baskeyfield put on a spirited campaign to spread the Liberal word. The hard work of the campaign was beneficial with Baskeyfield gaining the largest swing in the election of +4.6% and moving the Liberal Democrats into the position of the third party in the ward.

Newham LB, Boleyn

LD Arunasalam Pirapaharan 83 [3.6%; +3.6%]

Con 327 [14.2%; -3.5%]

Lab 1725 [74.8%; 2.8%]

Green 172 [7.5%; -2.9%]

Turnout 23.5%

An election in a Labour safe seat was always going to be a difficult battle but our thanks go to Newham Lib Dems and candidate Arunasalam Pirapaharan for putting on an admirable campaign and displaying the Liberal values.

Next week there are 4 by-elections with 4 Lib Dem candidates, good luck to all and keep up the good work.

* ALDC is the Association of Liberal Democrat Councillors and Campaigners