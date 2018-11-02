Nick Harvey writes…Reorganisation at Lib Dem HQ

Party members may have read on political websites that Lib Dem HQ is in the process of carrying out a reorganisation, which sadly will see a reduction in the number of staff at our headquarters.

In common with both other parties we have seen a dip in our income in the year after an election, made all the more acute after two elections (and a referendum) in two years. Donation fatigue and lower revenues are understandable at this point.

This is a phenomenon we have seen many times before. Politics is a cyclical business, with parties consolidating after elections and then building up again before the next. We don’t know when an election will come, but the financial pressures are here and now and sadly we must act. Parting company with some of our staff is a painful process for everyone, but we owe a big debt of gratitude to those who will move on to new challenges.

There are big battles ahead, so we must focus our resources to continue leading the fight against Brexit in the last stages of the campaign for a People’s Vote. Next May brings the biggest round of local elections, and the opportunity to build on the momentum of gaining seats in last year’s General Election, the best local elections this year in 15 years and winning seats in council by-elections across the country

The need for the Lib Dems is greater than ever. Theresa May is making a hash of Brexit and Jeremy Corbyn is going along with her. The Conservatives have taken their eyes off our schools, hospitals and tackling climate change to fight amongst themselves over Brexit, and Jeremy Corbyn’s ideas hark back to a bygone era.

Liberal Democrats demand better than this and are taking on power and privilege to build a country where everyone has the opportunity to succeed.

But to live up to these ambitions we must marshal our available firepower to prioritise winning votes and seats.

Huge thanks are owed to all our committed staff for keeping things going through some difficult times and setting us on the road to recovery and beyond.

The remaining HQ team, and our greatly expanded party membership, will redouble our efforts to carry the political battle into 2019 and beyond.

* Sir Nick Harvey was the Liberal Democrat MP for North Devon from 1992 until 2015 and Minister of State for the Armed Forces from 2010 to 2012