2 November 2018 – today’s press releases

Cost of Brexit spiralling out of control

Responding to the Government’s admission that Operation Brock will now cost £30 million, £10 million more than was previously stated, Liberal Democrat spokesperson for Brexit, Tom Brake MP said:

The cost of Brexit is continuing to spiral out of control. The Conservative Government’s plan to turn Kent into a car park, Operation Brock, is now costing the tax payer an additional ten million more than the figure they gave in the summer. The Government must be honest about the cost of Brexit. During the referendum campaign, people were told Brexit would mean more money for the NHS, not that they would be paying to churn up our motorway in a desperate bid to avoid grid-lock and a mega-traffic jam on the M20. This is why it’s essential that the people have the final say on Brexit, including the option to remain in the EU.

Lib Dems call for Women’s Equality Day

Liberal Democrat MPs Layla Moran and Stephen Lloyd are calling on the Government to create a ‘Women’s Equality Day’ to fall on the Spring Bank Holiday.

2018 marks the centenary of the extension of suffrage to some women and the 90th anniversary of universal suffrage. To mark this, Stephen Lloyd challenged female pupils from Willingdon School in his constituency to come up with a campaign which he could deliver in Westminster on their behalf.

The winning idea, to create a Women’s Equality Day, has been taken forward by Education spokesperson Layla Moran and an Early Day Motion has already received cross-party support from MPs.

Next week (6th November) Layla and Stephen will host an event in parliament for MP and Peers in which they will call on supporters to commemorate these anniversaries of women’s suffrage. Marking the day will be a yearly recognition of the full and equal participation that we aspire for women to have in both society and public life.

Commenting on the campaign, Layla Moran MP said:

A decade ago great strides were made in the battle to acknowledge the importance of giving women a voice and the independence to vote for their representatives. But perhaps, a century later, we would have expected more progress. Across the country we see women routinely paid less than men, stifled from progressing in their organisations, and experiencing sexual harassment. This is not the message we want to send to future generations. The message that we want to send and that the girls of Willingdon school felt was the most important for Stephen to raise, was that of equality and in 2018, that should alarm us. There is a long way to go, and I hope that this day will be enshrined and will act as an annual recognition of gender equality.

Emily Beer, Headteacher at Willingdon School said:

We are delighted that our students have had a real taste of democracy. They chose their ideas, they discussed and debated and subsequently selected the best one. For our students to be involved in possibly making a national change to a bank holiday name is monumental and demonstrates to them how anything is possible. We are so proud that in the year of the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage, our own girls have been so empowered through this and demonstrated such personal excellence.

Lib Dems demand more police to tackle violence epidemic

Responding to the claims from a senior police officer that children as young as nine are being caught carrying knives, Liberal Democrat Home Affairs spokesperson Ed Davey said:

It is heart-breaking that the epidemic of violent crime is claiming the lives of so many children. We urgently need more police officers on our streets to restore the community policing that helps to prevent violent crime. That’s why the Liberal Democrats are demanding an extra £300 million a year for the police. But we also need to tackle the root causes of this epidemic to stop it spreading in our communities. That requires a public health approach involving not only the police, but also health professionals, social workers and teachers.

Davey: Home Office not fit for purpose

Responding to Sir Alex Allan’s review of Amber Rudd’s appearance before the Home Affairs Select Committee in April, Liberal Democrat Home Affairs spokesperson Ed Davey said:

From the Windrush scandal to illegal demands for DNA to this week’s total mess over the rights of EU citizens, the message of the last year is clear: the Home Office is not fit for purpose. Changing a few faces at the top isn’t enough. The Liberal Democrats demand better. We are calling for the Home Office to be stripped of its powers over immigration altogether. Policy over visas should be given to the Departments for Business and Education, and a new, non-political organisation should take over processing applications. Only by taking immigration away from the discredited Home Office can we restore people’s confidence in the system.

Lib Dems: Govt must close second homes loophole

Responding to the Government’s consultation on second homes, which was announced in the budget, Liberal Democrat MP Norman Lamb said: