LibLink: Cllr Robert Aldridge: Whatever happened to joined up thinking?

This Budget has meant that local government is going to be taking even more of a hit in England. In Scotland, too, councils bear the brunt of SNP cuts.

A Lib Dem Councillor in Edinburgh, Robert Aldridge, who, for five years from 2007-12 was the city’s finance convener, has written an article for the Edinburgh Evening News about what a total mess the Labour/SNP coalition is making of running Scotland’s capital.

Their cuts have not been done in a strategic way and, in fact, generate more costs in the future:

He set out the problems:

As the scale of council cuts grows we are seeing fewer and fewer staff struggling to try to provide the same level of service with smaller and smaller budgets. More and more we see staff having to focus on their part of a task rather than the best way of achieving the best service for the citizen.

And the impact they have on people’s lives:

For the want of a janitor in a community centre we are likely to see more people having to move to residential care, at enormous expense. We are focusing limited resources on those with highest needs, but at the expense of low-level support which prevents problems becoming acute. We are facing an obesity crisis amongst our young people. But we are increasing the costs for voluntary groups to use council facilities in the evening, making it likely that they will either have to increase charges (excluding young people from poorer families) or meet less frequently, or for a shorter period.

And what’s the solution?

I hope it will begin to think beyond what per centage to cut from each department separately and start thinking in a joined-up way about how to do things differently and more effectively by thinking across departments and working closely with other partners in the voluntary sector, rather than trying to do the same things with fewer resources. There is a huge job to move towards preventing problems rather than simply dealing with problems after they have arisen. That needs imagination. It needs a move away from “I haven’t got a budget for that. It’s another department’s responsibility” to how can we best make this happen.

During the Lib Dems’ time running the Council, the roads and pavements were among the best in Scotland, we started to build Council houses again and made real improvements to social care. And that was after inheriting a council which was, shall we say, in very poor financial health. If only the current administration had that sort of imagination and can-do attitude.

* Newshound: bringing you the best Lib Dem commentary published in print or online.