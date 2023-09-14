Betrayal of a generation

In the aftermath of the 2010 General Election, in which the party stood on an explicit platform to abolish tuition fees and many MPs made the doomed NUS pledge, the party took the catastrophic political decision to reverse track within the coalition to raise fees. Regardless of the individual merits of the tuition fee reforms as a policy, and however much the party went blue in the face shouting “graduate tax” at anyone that would listen, the decision – the betrayal – tainted the party in the eyes of young people and the wider electorate and was an early domino to the inevitable 2015 collapse.
However, the real lasting damage that tuition fees made to the party was not the policy itself or the 2015 election result, but that the party stopped trying to appeal to young people and many young people stopped bothering to even consider the party as a possibility.
Anyone who has been a student in the past 13 years knows the degree to which young people just do not care about the party, it isn’t anger or disgust, it’s indifference. I have spent years sitting on fresher’s stalls in vain and organising anti-Brexit activity through vapid “cross party” groups, because the party fails to hit through with young people. On paper the party should be exactly what young people want, progressive, anti-Brexit, pro-LGBTQ+ rights, pro-drug reform, pro-PR, you could go on endless ways the party aligns with the views of young people – except housing.
Housing is yet another issue that young people, by which I don’t primarily mean students but young professionals going up into their 30s, are massively affected. Decades and decades of failures around housing, be it overall numbers, density in urban areas, house sizes, planning committee nimbyism, lack of renter’s rights – I could go on for hours, literally – have left young people at the mercy of private landlords and with no prospect of ever owning a home of their own.
The issue that the party has, both on a national and a local level, is the same problem as trying to explain that the tuition fee reforms are actually just a graduate tax, it doesn’t matter how much you try explaining to a young person that we want the “right houses in the right places” and whatever waffle the party is peddling to explain away the symbolic dropping of national housing targets, it is a signal and a big red flag to young people that the Liberal Democrats still aren’t for them.
While it’s tempting for the party to continually rely on the quick and easy road to oppose house building because of endless “local reasons” and playing up opposition to the mass house building that this country needs; the party fails to have the conviction or trust in our ability to win over the blue wall and local government without it. We are yet again betraying a generation of young people in failing to deal with the greatest crisis of generational inequality that currently exists or has existed in living memory.
The party has had massive success in local government and in by-elections while still maintaining the 380,000 national house building targets, and in order to secure our future and try to regain a new generation of liberal voters we must not reject the targets – to do so would be a symbolic, emotional message that we are nationally taking on our NIMBY caricature – and instead we should be bold and creative with solutions to the housing crisis at all levels and be clear in our symbolic resolve to target what we need nationally. Otherwise, we condemn ourselves to be just a coalition of hyper-localists and parliamentary super-councillors.
* James Bliss is the English Young Liberals Policy Representative, a member of the South Central Party Executive and a member in Oxford West and Abingdon.
I’ve been pretty dismayed at the general attitude of “oh well the young’uns will moan but so long as they turn up to deliver leaflets who really cares”, to be honest.
I hope that we’ll manage to save the target, but pretty much every party leadership I’ve experienced has treated democratically set policy as an optional when it doesn’t line up with their strategy. I’m certainly not calling for there to be zero wiggle room whatsoever but it’s increasingly feeling like a calculated decision to tell people like me that our voices don’t matter.
In politics, as in life, once trust is betrayed it’s virtually impossible to repair.
“Never glad confident morning again”.
Agree with every word – and cannot comprehend why we want to remove the target – as James says, having, it has not been a barrier to amazing success and local and by-elections. There are issues with the way the target is allocated geographically, but that means we should review the calculation, not scrap the target altogether and be portrayed as having slipped into complete NIMBYism.
Whilst localist policies may win local elections, we cannot win at national level without motivating young people to vote for us. Betraying their ever decreasing hopes of a stable home to attract NIMBY voters in local council elections not only destroys their futures, but also our own dreams of running anything other than councils.
Agreed, but this goes much deeper than just one Party. There’s been a cross party consensus for long time in favour of protecting the elderly’s (60+) privileges and making younger people (40-) pay for them. It’s morally scandalous when you look at how the older generation treated their own parents when they were in work. Young people have not helped themselves by failing to vote, but nonetheless that oversight has been abused beyond what I hold to be morally acceptable or socially cohesive. It’s time to end the triple lock. It’s time to build more houses. It’s time that pensioners paid NI.
The tuition fees policy may well be a cunningly engineered graduate tax, but it is lastingly damaging because a graduate tax is fundamentally wrong and illiberal: it is in essence a tax on virtue, the equivalent to slapping an extra tax on renewable energy. It is not something to discourage through taxation.
As Liberals we want people to develop their own education and maximise their potential because we know that everyone in society stands to benefit as a result.
Tuition fees is a millstone that weighs down the party. It cannot be surprising that the Tories are reducing the threshold and increasing the time span of payment through the taxation system. Clearly the policy was a dreadful mistake; it may have provided a temporary boost for universities, but it is unsustainable.
It is hard to know how to mitigate the damage. The best we can do is to commit to a sizeable increase in the payment threshold so that those on low to average incomes are exempted.
The Party’s appeal to younger voters prior to 2010 was a significant factor in its relative success. Given the Tories’ unpopularity our polling is below what it should be, part of the reason for this may be found in this opinion piece. Though I am not so convinced that younger people make such a strong connection between housing costs and Liberal Democrats, for the prospects of the Party something has to be done about its appeal to young voters.
“There are issues with the way the target is allocated geographically”
Indeed. Such as the presence/absence of services (public transport, schools, shops, communit facilities etc.), risk of flooding (insurance issue), local housing needs.
The target on its own is far too simplistic. If it allows big developers to build mostly executive houses wherever they want, for maximum profit, irrespective of local needs and without the necessary public services – why should anyone be surprised if/when a local community affected rises up in protest about such developments?
Of course all the problems faced by our country and its inhabitants is the fault of the greedy pensioners ! Come on, the mess we ALL find ourselves in has been caused by inept politicians from all party’s and from worldwide events beyond an individual’s control, pitching one age group against another is a recipe for continued disharmony in our country. Thank goodness my wife and I have a wonderful relationship with our our children and nine grandchildren who love and support us as we do them!!! I am wondering why I bothered to renew my membership if these are typical thoughts of the party’s membership.
That’s a fair point Barry. At an individual level people are kind and generous. The issue is that collectively, the 65+ age group is conspicuous by:
a. It’s resolute and consistent support – even now – for the Conservative government of the past 13 years and b. The (evidently grateful) recipient of record state benefits at time of record taxation.
@barry It’s always striking to me that when the older generations are faced with the evidence of what they have enabled they react so violently (metaphorically so) to it. The simple fact is intergenerational war has been ongoing quietly for some time.
The fact that young people are now pointing out that now is not the start of the war, but highlighting the effect it’s already had.
It’s always worth noting that those politicians that you blame were elected by your cohort.
Andrew I am not reacting violently metaphorically or otherwise just tired of the continual blame game, yes the young are finding it tough at the moment, I know, but when was it any different, I am not so old that I have forgotten my own youth and the difficulties and obstacle we faced and James I have never voted for the Tories or Labour come to that and yes I have been grateful for the triple lock pension increases as no doubt other pensioners have also.
Seconding Barry – as another (well over) +65 who has never voted tory or labour – and has no intention of ever doing so.