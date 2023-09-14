Betrayal of a generation

In the aftermath of the 2010 General Election, in which the party stood on an explicit platform to abolish tuition fees and many MPs made the doomed NUS pledge, the party took the catastrophic political decision to reverse track within the coalition to raise fees. Regardless of the individual merits of the tuition fee reforms as a policy, and however much the party went blue in the face shouting “graduate tax” at anyone that would listen, the decision – the betrayal – tainted the party in the eyes of young people and the wider electorate and was an early domino to the inevitable 2015 collapse.

However, the real lasting damage that tuition fees made to the party was not the policy itself or the 2015 election result, but that the party stopped trying to appeal to young people and many young people stopped bothering to even consider the party as a possibility.

Anyone who has been a student in the past 13 years knows the degree to which young people just do not care about the party, it isn’t anger or disgust, it’s indifference. I have spent years sitting on fresher’s stalls in vain and organising anti-Brexit activity through vapid “cross party” groups, because the party fails to hit through with young people. On paper the party should be exactly what young people want, progressive, anti-Brexit, pro-LGBTQ+ rights, pro-drug reform, pro-PR, you could go on endless ways the party aligns with the views of young people – except housing.

Housing is yet another issue that young people, by which I don’t primarily mean students but young professionals going up into their 30s, are massively affected. Decades and decades of failures around housing, be it overall numbers, density in urban areas, house sizes, planning committee nimbyism, lack of renter’s rights – I could go on for hours, literally – have left young people at the mercy of private landlords and with no prospect of ever owning a home of their own.

The issue that the party has, both on a national and a local level, is the same problem as trying to explain that the tuition fee reforms are actually just a graduate tax, it doesn’t matter how much you try explaining to a young person that we want the “right houses in the right places” and whatever waffle the party is peddling to explain away the symbolic dropping of national housing targets, it is a signal and a big red flag to young people that the Liberal Democrats still aren’t for them.

While it’s tempting for the party to continually rely on the quick and easy road to oppose house building because of endless “local reasons” and playing up opposition to the mass house building that this country needs; the party fails to have the conviction or trust in our ability to win over the blue wall and local government without it. We are yet again betraying a generation of young people in failing to deal with the greatest crisis of generational inequality that currently exists or has existed in living memory.

The party has had massive success in local government and in by-elections while still maintaining the 380,000 national house building targets, and in order to secure our future and try to regain a new generation of liberal voters we must not reject the targets – to do so would be a symbolic, emotional message that we are nationally taking on our NIMBY caricature – and instead we should be bold and creative with solutions to the housing crisis at all levels and be clear in our symbolic resolve to target what we need nationally. Otherwise, we condemn ourselves to be just a coalition of hyper-localists and parliamentary super-councillors.

* James Bliss is the English Young Liberals Policy Representative, a member of the South Central Party Executive and a member in Oxford West and Abingdon.