Better for Business, Better for Britain

According to this ONS report, net investment in the UK is much weaker in comparison to other Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) nations. When we look at non-government expenditure on net investment, the UK is ranked as the lowest of any OECD nation.

Obviously, this is bad news. We keep hearing about the productivity puzzle and how we can solve it. If we can solve this issue of low investment, we can make some progress in achieving the productivity growth that the OBR forecast at the Spring Statement 2018.

Solving the productivity crisis will lead to higher wages and a growing economy. Both of these will help answer other questions such as how can we get more people onto the housing ladder?

So, what can we do, I hear you ask.

Under the Coalition Government, the Treasury cut Corporation Tax. Between 2010 and 2018, Corporation Tax fell from 28 percent to 19 percent, and we expect the Government to continue lowering it to 17 percent by the end of the parliament.

This was a good idea to give us a competitive advantage over other countries and it worked. Corporation Tax revenue increased, partly as a result of these cuts leading to more businesses operating in the UK.

However, we also raised taxes elsewhere on businesses, in particular on businesses that wanted to invest heavily. By doing this, we ensured that we did not reap the full reward of all of these businesses moving to the UK.

To offset some of the lost revenue in the short term, Osborne decided to cut capital allowances. Capital allowances allow companies that invest to write off some of the capital costs of the investment from their tax bill in the same way that they can write off other costs such as office and staff expenses.

According to the Oxford University Centre for Business Taxation the effective marginal tax rate on new investment had risen, despite Corporation Tax being cut. Investing in new equipment or machinery had been disincentivised, which in turn dampened the economic gains from lowering Corporation Tax in the first place.

Whilst capital allowances may not grab the same headlines as Corporation Tax, it is an area that the Liberal Democrats should take ownership of if it wants to boost business in Britain. By extending the capital allowances on offer to business, we can get companies investing in new equipment that will, in turn, boost productivity and wages.

* Tom Purvis is a Liberal Democrat who works as an economist representing independent professionals and the self-employed.