Book review: Billy Bragg – The Three Dimensions of Freedom

One of the joys of the opening up of “non essential retail” is the opportunity to browse in bookshops, not least with respect to stuff that barely got a mention in mainstream reviews (although this got a paragraph by Melvyn Bragg in the Observer). I wasn’t aware of it until last week.

The singer/songwriter Billy Bragg is not every Liberal Democrat’s cup of tea but he is worth taking seriously for a number of reasons. We are woefully short on political songwriting and he can do that better that most in our day, even if like most of us he can be a bit off-target occasionally. Crucially, he is a committed socialist but flexible in both thought and deed. He is broadly Labour supporting, perhaps a musical latter-day Orwell.

He endorsed the Lib Dems in 2010 and is passionate about PR and other constitutional reforms. In recent elections he campaigned to get Labour, Green and Liberal Democrat parties to stand down in some constituencies to maximise the anti-Tory victories – and we all have our views on that one!

The Three Dimensions of Freedom is an extended pamphlet, a pocket-sized volume of little more than a hundred pages, but I found it well worth the six quid. Published by Faber and Faber in a “Faber Social” series, it is a glorious rant, worthy of affirmation and debate at the same time, if that is possible! It was written in the year Coronavirus minus one but it addresses a central issue that has become ever more urgent during the pandemic – accountability.

It is worth quoting Melvyn Bragg’s mini-review in its entirety

The singer turned author has a flair for pamphleteering. As he fumes midway through this short, sharp broadside: “This is a time of dismissive demagogues promoting a know-nothing politics of swaggering arrogance driven by scorn and spite.” The scoundrels of the piece are many and range from the predictable (capitalism, globalisation, neoliberalism) to the slightly less so (algorithms). Our sole defence, Bragg urges, in prose that has a quiet musicality, is to embrace freedom in all three of its “dimensions”: liberty, equality and accountability.

The right, and especially the extreme right, have repackaged “freedom” for their own purposes but Billy insists that genuine freedom of speech is the antidote to authoritarianism, which was proliferating before Covid and has deepened since the initial outbreak. “In order to be truly free,” he insists, appealing to Voltaire, “we have to accept the equal right of others to exercise the liberty we claim for ourselves.”

This is an impressive combination of rigorous argument and unadorned passion. For years I have argued that we have to find new ways of resisting the authoritarians, or perhaps recapturing some old ways. I have no desire to damn with faint praise but at its lowest this book/pamphlet can give Liberal Democrats some useful pointers towards priorities while living under a Johnson government.

* Geoff Reid is a Bradford City Councillor and a retired Methodist Minister.