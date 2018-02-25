Brake urges Corbyn to back single market membership

We know from the Observer that Jeremy Corbyn is now coming under public pressure from 80 senior figures to back participation on the single market to save public services.

Our Brexit spokesperson Tom Brake said:

Jeremy Corbyn has been weak on Brexit, and his continuing failure to back Britain’s place in the single market and customs union is economic self-immolation. I am pleased to see that there are progressives in the Labour party willing to call him out on this. Liberal Democrats believe Britain is stronger in the European Union, and avoiding Brexit and the damage it will do to our economy is crucial in building the world class public services the public deserve.

Alongside listening to those in his party calling for a rethink on the single market, Corbyn must also back the Liberal Democrats in demanding that the people get to have their say on the Conservatives’ Brexit deal when it is done, so they can have an exit from Brexit if that is what they want.