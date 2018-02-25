Caron Lindsay

Jo Swinson on sexism, making space for learning and how equal power benefits us all

By | Sun 25th February 2018 - 11:55 am

There’s a really good interview with Jo Swinson in online publication The Debrief. She talks about her book, Equal Power, and about how to combat the polarising culture we find ourselves in. Making time for learning is something she has found useful. Perhaps men who feel threatened by feminism might wish to approach the subject the way she approached the issue of racism by reading up and empathising with those who experience it. That, by the way, is something we should all think about in the wake of the Alderdice Review.

In our Twitter age…in this very polarised time where everything is painted in a very extreme light. It’s made to seem as though it’s one thing or its polar opposite but there has to be space for learning’. The truth is that the continuing fight for true equality between men and women is not, as Parris kept suggesting, about ‘winning’. Women’s equality will not be ‘won’ at the expense of men because a truly equal society will benefit us all.

A good example for the benefits of creating space for learning as opposed to polarising opposition, Swinson tells me was the impact of Renni Eddo-Lodge’s book Why I’m No Longer Talking To White People About Race. After reading it, she says she is ‘much more aware of the privilege’ she has ‘as a white skinned person’. Reading the book did not make her defensive or protective of her privilege but instead made her think ‘oh my goodness have I been blind to injustice’. She explains ‘in the same way that I’ve not experienced [racial] discrimination or discrimination about my sexual orientation, I have to listen and learn to people who have and realise that privilege – it’s similar for men – they might get it, or they might not get it, but they want to – we need to speak with them, so they can learn – this is what I suggest in my book – talking to your male friends and colleagues about your experiences’. Even individual conversations within a personal circle of trust can be powerful, she says in helping people to understand power dynamics because ‘when it’s your friend, sister or daughter telling you it’s harder to dismiss and easier to understand.’

I tell Swinson that I have tried to practice this when male friends make rape jokes or try to belittle conversations about sexual harassment. Instead of allowing my anger to boil over, I now ask them whether they’ve ever feared for their safety while walking home or worried about going to a work event because of what a colleague might do after a few drinks? ‘Exactly’ Swinson says ‘when Matthew Parris was talking about the unwanted advances he experienced from a woman [on Today] I wanted to say, “but did you fear for your safety Matthew because women in sexual harassment situations feel vulnerable for their safety”. The problem arises when men try to do the equalising thing’ she says, and suggest that their experience can be directly equated with a woman. What they’re not realising, Swinson points out is that ‘they can rebuff the advances in a way that won’t necessarily lead to violence against their person – but I understand that when men haven’t experienced that they might not be able to put themselves in those shoes.’

You can read the whole interview here. 

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

Read more by or more about , , or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

This post has pre moderation enabled, please be patient whilst waiting for it to be manually reviewed. Liberal Democrat Voice is made up of volunteers who keep the site running in their free time.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarJohn Roffey 25th Feb - 2:30pm
    @ Paul Holmes "What evidence do you base your last paragraph ...'. I did not renew my membership with the Party in 2012 or 2013...
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 25th Feb - 2:22pm
    @ John Roffey I'm afraid the deaths of my (then five and six year old) Uncle George and Uncle Tom had nothing to do with...
  • User AvatarJoe Bourke 25th Feb - 2:13pm
    Barnaby, there is no doubt that the removal of pensions tax credit in the 1990s has severely impacted pension schemes, but it is not coming...
  • User AvatarJohn Marriott 25th Feb - 1:44pm
    @Barnaby Lord Taverne’s replacement, Freddie Stockdale, may have got only 4% of the vote in 1979 but, four years later, following parliamentary boundary changes, the...
  • User AvatarTristan Ward 25th Feb - 1:26pm
    @Shelia Gee If your understanding of membership of the EU is that it exercises sole soverignty and power over its members then you are simply...
  • User AvatarFormer Dem 25th Feb - 1:15pm
    Isn't this whole dispute partly due to the Coalition university policies? As part of the creation of an university 'market' post-2010, the government withdrew its...