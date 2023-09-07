Breaking news** And still they come

Another Conservative MP has resigned this morning. Chris Pincher, MP for Tamworth, was suspended some time ago for groping two men, and he has just lost his appeal against suspension. He had previously said that he would step down at the next General Election but he now says he is resigning immediately.
Assuming he is not doing a Dorries, we could be looking at a double by-election on 19th October, which has now, at last, been set as the date for the Mid Bedfordshire contest.
* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames, where she is still very active with the local party, and is the Hon President of Kingston Lib Dems.
The last election in Tamworth had the Conservatives on 66%. Labour at almost 24% with us just saving our deposit on just over 5%. Labour did achieve 35% in 2017 and actually had a Labour MP in 2005, so a genuine testing ground for Labour which might encourage Labour to concentrate its efforts in this constituency.
This could provide a different gloss on strategy for Mid Bedfordshire.
@Martin – I agree. This could be good news for us.