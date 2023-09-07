Mary Reid

**Breaking news** And still they come

By | Thu 7th September 2023 - 9:54 am

Another Conservative MP has resigned this morning.  Chris Pincher, MP for Tamworth, was suspended some time ago for groping two men, and he has just lost his appeal against suspension. He had previously said that he would step down at the next General Election but he now says he is resigning immediately.

Assuming he is not doing a Dorries, we could be looking at a double by-election on 19th October, which has now, at last, been set as the date for the Mid Bedfordshire contest.

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames, where she is still very active with the local party, and is the Hon President of Kingston Lib Dems.

2 Comments

  • Mary Reid Mary Reid 7th Sep '23 - 10:36am

    @Martin – I agree. This could be good news for us.

