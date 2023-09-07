Restriction is not empowerment

When I was in Year 5, Jamie Oliver confiscated our turkey twizzlers and re-vamped school dinners to stop us from getting fat. We learned about the food pyramid, about good fats and bad fats, and about the importance of a balanced diet. PE was compulsory and we learned about calories, kinetic energy, how to exercise safely. In PSHE we learned that around one in three cigarette smokers will die from smoking. We learned how harmful alcohol was for both physical and mental health. We had Talk To Frank, a government service which gave us the low-down on all the dangers of drugs. Which is why it’s always confusing to me when every new public health proposal is veiled in the language of empowerment.

If the goal was empowerment, then we hit that long ago. Empowering people to make their own decisions necessarily means understanding that some people will make different choices even when faced with the same circumstance. An empowered person is not forced into any particular choice but may exercise their own agency to make their own decisions as they see fit.

Removing these choices, placing barriers to them, or otherwise nudging, cajoling, and strong-arming people away from certain choices, is the opposite of empowerment. It’s telling people that they are not free to make their own choices, or that, if left to their own devices, they’ll make the wrong choices. The reality is that, when it comes to health, most people are making informed decisions which align with what they want to do.

You can make an argument that people cannot be trusted to make their own decisions, but it is not a particularly liberal argument and I’d hope this party would not entertain that at all.

At the heart of most discourse on public health is the idea that people are unable to make good choices about the most fundamental parts of their life: what they eat, how much exercise they do, and what leisure activities they engage in. When those principles are stripped bare, we rightly see this as an authoritarian and controlling argument, antithetical to liberalism and antithetical to the idea of empowering individuals to make their own decisions. But, for some reason, public health discourse abounds in liberal spheres. If only we made junk food a little less visible in public, if only alcohol was a little more expensive, if only cigarettes were a little more difficult to access, so the theory goes, we’d see measurable improvements in public health.

What is lost entirely in this argument is that these are free decisions made by individuals exercising their own liberty. When we try and weigh our actions against healthcare budgets or official statistics we lose sight of the point of living. Someone who enjoys a glass of wine on a lunch break isn’t engaging in irrational or harmful behaviour; this is a proportionate and rational course of action for a person living in a free society. This spontaneous, free, and autonomous decision-making cannot be accounted for in modelling or statistics, and that’s why it is so often left out of the conversation entirely when, in reality, it is the entire point of the conversation.

We’re told that we need to curtail our behaviour in order to protect the NHS, but there is no other public service in any other country which demands this level of deference and behavioural change. If we take this to its logical conclusion we’d levy a tax on obesity and give tax breaks to gym-goers. These suggestions are absurd, but they are no more absurd than the idea that our lives should be methodically planned to involve as little burden to the health service as possible.

We regulate and punish behaviour that is harmful to others, such as smoking indoors and drink-driving. We rightly regulate vaping, tobacco, and alcohol so they cannot be sold to under-18s. If these laws are being poorly enforced or if these products are being abused, we should enforce the laws already on the books instead of going after manufacturers and law-abiding people who enjoy the occasional pint, cigarette, or burger.

The Conservative Party constantly tries to draw a parallel between us and the Labour Party, and public health is an area in which we can make a concerted, principled, liberal stand in contrast to the amorphous, technocratic, centre-left urge to be seen Doing Something. Individual liberty is precious. We should have very good grounds for infringing on it.

* Ciaran Morrissey is a councillor in Sunderland and the prospective parliamentary candidate for Washington and Sunderland West.