Brecon diary: The rain stopped

Great to be out on the eve of poll with @mark4ceredigion talking to residents. We’ve got @WelshLibDems teams out across #BreconandRadnorshire and there’s a real buzz in the air. In just over a days time we’ll know the results, so make sure you vote tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/fGMDE6hbRL — Jane Dodds 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇪🇺🔶 (@DoddsJane) July 31, 2019

I’m enjoying camping just outside Llandrindod Wells in beautiful surroundings. The photo below shows the first tent I have erected since I took my Duke of Edinburgh award training some 45 years ago! My “yellow peril” vehicle is just on the left hand side of the photo.

While not delivering literature for Jane Dodds, I have been binge-listening to 20 episodes of The Archers, which seems appropriate for my bucolic environment.

I went down to the Llandrindod Wells HQ first thing and was delighted to meet our candidate Jane Dodds, who came in to thank all the volunteers.

There was then a full day of leafletting and canvassing, right across the constituency.

I’ll be getting an early night tonight for a very early start tomorrow, and the final push.

Please come to the constituency to help tomorrow if you can. The weather should be good.

Or please use the VPB for help the Get out the Vote operation.

All the details are here.

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.