Brexit starts to look very, very scary

Leave voting areas of the UK are amongst the worst hit in the Government’s own analysis of the impact of Brexit.
Staying in the single market, which the Government refuses to do, would see a 3% fall in GDP in the North East. That is best case scenario. If we crash out with no deal, that hard-hit area of the country stands to lose 16% of GDP.
Similarly in the West Midlands, no deal amounts to a 13% fall in GDP.
Here’s the full analysis:
Tom Brake said:
This is a damning outlook for Britain. The Tories are putting everything on the line because they do not care about the lives and livelihoods of the people of the UK.
The government need to start being clear what they are fighting for. They are still keeping no deal on the table despite how crippling it would be to the regional economy.
People did not vote to make themselves poorer. They should be allowed a vote on the final deal and a chance to exit from Brexit.
Willie Rennie looked at the impact on Scotland and across the UK and accused the Conservatives of putting the public in the firing line;
The Government’s own research is now showing that Brexit will be an economic disaster for every part of the UK. We need to stop Brexit before it is too late.
The Conservatives are putting the public in the firing line because they are hell bent on Brexit.
People did not vote to make themselves poorer and should have the right to reject a bad deal on Brexit.
So to be clear even if we EXIT from BREXIT we are going to be worse off and see a fall of GDP of 2% for the whole of the UK over the next 15 years
(If our membership of the EU is that wonderful why are we seeing our GDP shrink if we stay???)
And it is claimed, each scenario in which we leave, makes us that little bit more worse off
These are all claims of extra costs it will cost us to trade with the EU,
But what about the trade deals we strike with the rest of the world? Those figures seem to be being ignored in this analysis, so how can that be a fair representation of the facts of what will happen to the UK economy
“The Guardian has learned that the secret papers, which assess the economic impact of leaving the bloc, predict that if there is no deal, the government will need to borrow £120bn more over the next 15 years The additional borrowing costs would be mitigated by £40bn of gains from leaving the EU, including £11bn in saved payments, leaving £80bn in net costs. Of this, £55bn can be put down to the impact of non-tariff barriers, which could include regulatory divergence or quotas.”
£80 Billion over 15 years makes 5.3 Billion a year in my book, which can easily be made up in new trade deals with the rest of the world.