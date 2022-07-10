By Election Report

By-elections are back in the spotlight and the Lib Dems kicked off the second half of the year much the same as the first, another successful night in the world of council By-elections. With Boris gone, Tiverton and Honiton won and few new Lib Dem councillors on the roster, it really is a great time to be a Liberal Democrat.

With eight principal elections up for grabs, of which seven saw a Lib Dem on the ballot, and a straight shoot out Town Council By-election, July 7th was sure to be an interesting affair on the By-election front.

We kick off proceedings on Camden Council in the capital where newly elected Lib Dem councillor Linda Chung gained the seat of Hampstead Town from the Conservatives with a stonking three hundred vote majority! Congratulations to Linda and local team.

Camden, Hampstead Town

Liberal Democrats (Linda Chung): 919

Conservative: 620

Labour: 559

Green: 104

Independent: 44

National Housing Party: 1

Next to Mole Valley, where the Lib Dems obtained a stellar second place finish all the while pushing the Tories into third place. The Green Party ultimately took the seat, but Mike Ward and the team can be very proud of their 30% vote share and whopping 20% vote share increase!

Mole Valley, Charlwood

Green Party: 284 [41.7%, +13.6%]

Liberal Democrat (Mike Ward): 210 [30.8%, +19.5%]

Conservative: 166 [24.4%, -22.0%]

Labour: 21 [3.1%, from nowhere]

The next Lib Dem result of note came from our Town Council By-election on Ashington TC where Andy McGregor and the local team fought Labour for the seat of Seaton in straight shootout. We were just over a hundred votes shy of victory, but from a standing start it was a fantastic return for the local team.

Ashington TC, Seaton

Labour: 331

Liberal Democrats (Andy McGregor): 220

Elsewhere then, on Hatfield Council ward of Hatfield Central Labour held on despite a strong challenge from the Conservatives. Thank you to the Lib Dem candidate Richard Griffiths for giving a Lib Dem option to voters there.

Welwyn Hatfield, Hatfield Central

Labour: 599 [53. %, +0.9%]

Conservative: 273 [24.4%, -9.0%]

Liberal Democrats (Richard Griffiths): 183 [16.4%, +2.6%]

Abolish Town Council:: 61 [5.5%, from nowhere]

On West Sussex, Milton Keynes and Hackney councils the Lib Dems struggled to gain traction, but we thank Hazel Thorpe, Raissa Roy and Thrussie Maurseth-Cahill respectively, for providing a Lib Dem option to local constituents.

West Sussex, Worthing West

Labour: 1262 [52.0%, +5.7%]

Conservative: 795 [32.8%, -6.4%]

Liberal Democrat (Hazel Thorpe): 235 [9.7%, +5.3%]

Green: 133 [5.5%, -1.8%]

Milton Keynes, Woughton & Fishermead

Labour: 1355 [73.2%]

Conservative: 340 [18.4%]

Liberal Democrats (Raissa Roy): 154 [8.3%]

Hackney, De Beauvoir

Labour: 758 [41.5%, +15.5%]

Green: 731 [40.3%, +18.3%]

Liberal Democrats (Thrussie Maurseth-Cahill: 133 [7.3%, -5.0%]

Independent: 83 [4.6%, -3.8%]

Conservative: 82 [4.5%, from nowhere]

Women’s Equality: 27 [1.5%, from nowhere]

There was another by-election on Thursday night on Chesterfield Council which was not contested by the Lib Dems.

* Paul Heilbron is a Campaigns and Communications Intern at ALDC