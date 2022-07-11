Welcome to my day: 11 July 2022 – a Tory House of Horrors beckons?

And, just like that, the world changed. Not, I hasten to note, necessarily for the better, especially given the theatre of the grotesque that is the Conservative leadership contest.

But the level of vitriol with which the various contenders seem determined to vent upon each other can only be helpful to Liberal Democrat candidates in the short term, even as it damages the country still further. And all the popcorn in the world doesn’t compensate for the damage that will be done to those already struggling to get by if government spending is squeezed in order to allow tax cuts for business and the wealthy.

Of course, whoever does finally emerge as the anointed one will be inheriting a rather gruesome legacy after three years of chaos in Number 10. Inflation approaching double figures, growth non-existent, debt servicing costs increasing, and no signs of an answer to the long-term problems facing the country, unless being unpleasant towards the trans community is meant to take our minds off of it all. Perhaps the move towards tax cuts and culture wars is just a pretence intended to win the contest, but I doubt it – these people think that this is a vote-winning strategy beyond that somewhat unrepresentative Party membership.

It is probably an indication of a lack of self-awareness on their part but, as they tear each other down (leaked dossiers to the Labour Party? Really?), the damage done to their collective reputations is almost as good as having Johnson in charge.

Meanwhile, COVID rates are soaring again, pretty much under the radar of media coverage. Unless a particularly vicious variant emerges, it seems unlikely that lockdowns are part of our future, and mask wearing is pretty much a dead letter here. The impact of “long COVID” is still emerging though, and the implications for a labour market that’s already tight (to say the least) aren’t likely to be good for employers or otherwise inflation. And don’t start me on local government finances.

Actually though, given how many relatively low-paid jobs have been contracted out by local councils, one does wonder how many of the service providers can sustain potential 10% salary increases? In any event, in a competitive job market, will people want to work in care homes, or as cleaners, or find something less stressful for more money (or even just the same)? And, if private sector providers fail, can the provider of last resort, local government, step in? My suspicion is that we may get the answer to those questions over the coming year…

But I ought to return to whatever the opposite of doomscrolling is, and hunt down a cool drink, as it’s going to be a scorcher of a week. Take care, gentle reader, and don’t get burnt. Until next time…

* Mark Valladares is the Monday Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice.