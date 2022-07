Ed Davey announces a shuffle of his Commons Parliamentary team

A larger Parliamentary Party means a spreading of the burden of covering the waterfront of Government activity, and Ed Davey has this morning announced a reorganisation of responsibilities amongst our MPs. The new lineup is as follows;

Ed Davey – Leader

– Leader Daisy Cooper – Deputy Leader, Health and Social Care

– Deputy Leader, Health and Social Care Alistair Carmichael – Home Affairs, Justice and Northern Ireland

– Home Affairs, Justice and Northern Ireland Wendy Chamberlain – Chief Whip, Work and Pensions

– Chief Whip, Work and Pensions Tim Farron – Environment, Food and Rural Affairs

– Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Sarah Green – International Trade and Wales

– International Trade and Wales Wera Hobhouse – Energy and Climate Change, Transport

– Energy and Climate Change, Transport Christine Jardine – Cabinet Office, Women & Equalities, Scotland

– Cabinet Office, Women & Equalities, Scotland Layla Moran – Foreign Affairs and International Development

– Foreign Affairs and International Development Helen Morgan – Communities and Local Government

– Communities and Local Government Sarah Olney – Treasury and Business & Industrial Strategy

– Treasury and Business & Industrial Strategy Jamie Stone – Defence and Digital, Culture, Media & Sport

– Defence and Digital, Culture, Media & Sport Munira Wilson – Education

No job yet for Richard Foord, but he’ll need time to get his office set up and recruit staff, but he’s already making an impression, so we suspect that it won’t be long before he’s given a more formal role . UPDATE – he’ll be taking up the role of Defence Spokesperson after Federal Conference in September.

I am honoured to be appointed the Liberal Democrats Defence spokesperson and given the chance to demand better for our servicemen and women, of whom we can all be proud. — Richard Foord MP (@RichardFoordLD) July 11, 2022

Any thoughts, readers?