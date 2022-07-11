The Voice

Ed Davey announces a shuffle of his Commons Parliamentary team

By | Mon 11th July 2022 - 12:14 pm

A larger Parliamentary Party means a spreading of the burden of covering the waterfront of Government activity, and Ed Davey has this morning announced a reorganisation of responsibilities amongst our MPs. The new lineup is as follows;

  • Ed Davey – Leader
  • Daisy Cooper – Deputy Leader, Health and Social Care
  • Alistair Carmichael – Home Affairs, Justice and Northern Ireland
  • Wendy Chamberlain – Chief Whip, Work and Pensions
  • Tim Farron – Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
  • Sarah Green – International Trade and Wales
  • Wera Hobhouse – Energy and Climate Change, Transport
  • Christine Jardine – Cabinet Office, Women & Equalities, Scotland
  • Layla Moran – Foreign Affairs and International Development
  • Helen Morgan – Communities and Local Government
  • Sarah Olney – Treasury and Business & Industrial Strategy
  • Jamie Stone – Defence and Digital, Culture, Media & Sport
  • Munira Wilson – Education

No job yet for Richard Foord, but heâ€™ll need time to get his office set up and recruit staff, but heâ€™s already making an impression, so we suspect that it wonâ€™t be long before heâ€™s given a more formal role. UPDATE – heâ€™ll be taking up the role of Defence Spokesperson after Federal Conference in September.

Any thoughts, readers?

2 Comments

  • Fiona 11th Jul '22 - 1:29pm

    I had been wondering when, or if Sarah Green and Helen were going to get dedicated roles, or if they were to focus on being great constituency MPs. When you have a small parliamentary group there’s not really any such think as a backbencher, but I think it’s been smart to give them both time to bed into working with their communities.

    On the other hand, it’s important to share the workload and allowing Jamie and Richard to have a period of transition with the defence role makes sense.

  • Cassie 11th Jul '22 - 4:23pm

    Who is taking over ‘Housing’ from Tim?

