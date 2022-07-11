Ed Davey announces a shuffle of his Commons Parliamentary team

A larger Parliamentary Party means a spreading of the burden of covering the waterfront of Government activity, and Ed Davey has this morning announced a reorganisation of responsibilities amongst our MPs. The new lineup is as follows;

Ed Davey – Leader

– Leader Daisy Cooper – Deputy Leader, Health and Social Care

– Deputy Leader, Health and Social Care Alistair Carmichael – Home Affairs, Justice and Northern Ireland

– Home Affairs, Justice and Northern Ireland Wendy Chamberlain – Chief Whip, Work and Pensions

– Chief Whip, Work and Pensions Tim Farron – Environment, Food and Rural Affairs

– Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Sarah Green – International Trade and Wales

– International Trade and Wales Wera Hobhouse – Energy and Climate Change, Transport

– Energy and Climate Change, Transport Christine Jardine – Cabinet Office, Women & Equalities, Scotland

– Cabinet Office, Women & Equalities, Scotland Layla Moran – Foreign Affairs and International Development

– Foreign Affairs and International Development Helen Morgan – Communities and Local Government

– Communities and Local Government Sarah Olney – Treasury and Business & Industrial Strategy

– Treasury and Business & Industrial Strategy Jamie Stone – Defence and Digital, Culture, Media & Sport

– Defence and Digital, Culture, Media & Sport Munira Wilson – Education

No job yet for Richard Foord, but heâ€™ll need time to get his office set up and recruit staff, but heâ€™s already making an impression, so we suspect that it wonâ€™t be long before heâ€™s given a more formal role . UPDATE – heâ€™ll be taking up the role of Defence Spokesperson after Federal Conference in September.

I am honoured to be appointed the Liberal Democrats Defence spokesperson and given the chance to demand better for our servicemen and women, of whom we can all be proud. — Richard Foord MP (@RichardFoordLD) July 11, 2022

Any thoughts, readers?