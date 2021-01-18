Why giving up on “rejoin” is the last straw

I’m afraid Ed Davey’s reply to Andrew Marr yesterday, agreeing that the Liberal Democrats are no different from the Labour Party in not being “a rejoin party” is a massively missed opportunity and it’s the last straw for me. Leaving the party I have supported, stood for and donated to, since my teenage years in the 1970’s will be very difficult and heart wrenching. Sadly, I am on the cusp of making that decision. If there is one thing we can learn from Brexiteers, it’s that persistent and passionate campaigning, even when things are not going your way, can pay off in the end.

I am not suggesting that we should be asking for another referendum now, but that we should be making it very clear that we will be doing everything possible to create the situation where it is possible for the UK to re-join the EU as soon as is practical, and that we won’t give up until we succeed.

Doing so would give the Liberal Democrats the powerful distinct reason we need to differentiate us and attract support from both Labour and the Conservatives. With a credible Labour leader, we will otherwise just fall back into our familiar position of getting votes from people whose preferred party can’t win. Opinion polls show at least half of the country would still prefer the UK to be in the EU. Boris’s large majority was not a long term mandate for staying out of the EU. They voted for him because they were fed up with Brexit and believed his would end it. At the same time they judged Jeremy Corbyn as unsuitable for the role of Prime Minister.

I have never seen the party so energised as at the last election, specifically because of our strong EU message. There were many new faces handing out leaflets at 7:00 am outside Hersham station in icy conditions, and “knocking up” all day in the pouring rain until the last possible moment in dark puddle strewn streets. Lord Heseltine spoke at Monica Harding’s HQ urging people to vote for us. He is now saying that pro-Europeans should campaign to re-join. Dominic Raab’s majority of 23,000 was reduced to 3,000.

A unique re-join the EU position will attract new support from disenchanted Labour party supporters, not happy with Keir Starmer’s position as well pro-European Conservatives unhappy with the right-wing takeover of their party. It would also be better position for us in Scotland, where re-joining the EU has strong support.

People who want to campaign to re-join the EU are currently homeless, paving the way for a new party to emerge taking votes that we might otherwise get. Equally, if you think that we might lure Brexiteers with the current approach, you are mistaken. They don’t share Social Liberal values and are unlikely ever to vote Liberal Democrat. We need to change our position now!

* Paul Young has been a member of the Liberal Party/Liberal Democrats since the late 1970s. A major influence on his teenage thinking was John Stuart Mill's "On Liberty" In his very early twenties, he became Chairman of Chertsey Walton and Weybridge Young Liberals, during which time he twice stood as a candidate for the St Georges Hill ward in Weybridge, Surrey. He have a BA Degree in Politics and Government, and after a long career in IT, is now retired.