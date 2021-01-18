Why giving up on “rejoin” is the last straw

I’m afraid Ed Davey’s reply to Andrew Marr yesterday, agreeing that the Liberal Democrats are no different from the Labour Party in not being “a rejoin party” is a massively missed opportunity and it’s the last straw for me. Leaving the party I have supported, stood for and donated to, since my teenage years in the 1970’s will be very difficult and heart wrenching. Sadly, I am on the cusp of making that decision. If there is one thing we can learn from Brexiteers, it’s that persistent and passionate campaigning, even when things are not going your way, can pay off in the end.
I am not suggesting that we should be asking for another referendum now, but that we should be making it very clear that we will be doing everything possible to create the situation where it is possible for the UK to re-join the EU as soon as is practical, and that we won’t give up until we succeed.
Doing so would give the Liberal Democrats the powerful distinct reason we need to differentiate us and attract support from both Labour and the Conservatives. With a credible Labour leader, we will otherwise just fall back into our familiar position of getting votes from people whose preferred party can’t win. Opinion polls show at least half of the country would still prefer the UK to be in the EU. Boris’s large majority was not a long term mandate for staying out of the EU. They voted for him because they were fed up with Brexit and believed his would end it. At the same time they judged Jeremy Corbyn as unsuitable for the role of Prime Minister.
I have never seen the party so energised as at the last election, specifically because of our strong EU message. There were many new faces handing out leaflets at 7:00 am outside Hersham station in icy conditions, and “knocking up” all day in the pouring rain until the last possible moment in dark puddle strewn streets. Lord Heseltine spoke at Monica Harding’s HQ urging people to vote for us. He is now saying that pro-Europeans should campaign to re-join. Dominic Raab’s majority of 23,000 was reduced to 3,000.
A unique re-join the EU position will attract new support from disenchanted Labour party supporters, not happy with Keir Starmer’s position as well pro-European Conservatives unhappy with the right-wing takeover of their party. It would also be better position for us in Scotland, where re-joining the EU has strong support.
People who want to campaign to re-join the EU are currently homeless, paving the way for a new party to emerge taking votes that we might otherwise get. Equally, if you think that we might lure Brexiteers with the current approach, you are mistaken. They don’t share Social Liberal values and are unlikely ever to vote Liberal Democrat. We need to change our position now!
* Paul Young has been a member of the Liberal Party/Liberal Democrats since the late 1970s. A major influence on his teenage thinking was John Stuart Mill's "On Liberty" In his very early twenties, he became Chairman of Chertsey Walton and Weybridge Young Liberals, during which time he twice stood as a candidate for the St Georges Hill ward in Weybridge, Surrey. He have a BA Degree in Politics and Government, and after a long career in IT, is now retired.
Applause.
Why is ‘rejoin’ being left to the nationalist parties?
I agree we need a distinctive point of view and Europe should/could be it. Otherwise we might as well bite the bullet and accept the next election is going to be a straight lab v Tory fight. As currently we have no big USP to attract disenchanted Tory or Labour voters.
“I have never seen the party so energised as at the last election”
That’ds not what I saw. In large areas of the country there was little activity at all.
Total agreement here. LibDems weren’t a single issue party but a core belief was that being an integrated member of the European family was a very good thing, for transport, for business, and for peace. My membership renewal is in March and I’m carefully considering whether to continue my long support and activity for a Party which no longer appears to support its own expressed policies.
I feel the same – I understood that our policy was to rejoin – “Conference resolves to support a longer term objective of UK membership of the EU at an appropriate future date to be determined by political circumstances, subject to public assent, market and trade conditions and acceptable negotiated terms.”
I agree turning our back on rejoin is a huge strategic error. This is a question of trust, and until yesterday the electorate could trust the LibDems on Brexit. (@Paul Holmes that is why it equates with tuition fees).
The decision to ignore party policy is a kick in the teeth for those who have joined the party over the last few years. Many joined because we could be relied on to fight against the loss of our rights as European citizens and all the other harms that Brexit brings.
The policy agreed at conference was an acceptable compromise. Nobody expects a rejoin campaign to be an overnight success but instead a long hard slog where the Brexit reality continually proves that project fear in many ways underestimated the damage that could be done. The leadership have no right to undermine that policy!
At the moment, every day brings political opportunities to highlight the madness of Tory (and Labour) policy on Brexit. Instead of showing real leadership on the issue and converting the anger that will build into votes, we are now fudging it with a position that lacks clarity and vision
Like you Paul I am on the verge of leaving – just waiting to see if there is any hope of a Ed Davey re-clarifying the party’s policy and long term aim
Paul, please dont go. Our Leader does not decide Policy, unlike Labour & the Tories we decide our Policy at Conference.
This is not the first time we have had problems with Leaders & in fact those problems are common to all Parties. Sometimes the tension between Leaders & Membership can be creative, sometimes it gets in the way. I dont want anyone to leave over this & I dont think
Ed should resign, he just needs to “listen more”.
Actually thought the Marr interview was unfair. Just a handful of direct hostile questions. No chance for follow up or depth. Marr clearly saw it as a waste of his time. So perhaps don’t judge Ed too harshly on that basis alone.
Agree with much of what has been said. Whilst I think the next election is too soon to argue for a referendum to return ( I doubt the EU would accept us back so soon after leaving anyhow} we should be the party that wants ever closer relationship with the aim of returning when it’s right for both parties to do so.
We are so short of definable policies as it is. Lib Dem’s are nothing if not pro Europe.
If Ed meant never rejoin then I too would leave the party. I am not sure he said that however
I sympathise with you, Paul, but which party will you support instead? New single-issue parties have a short life under the UK’s FPTP electoral system, and a ‘Rejoin’ party would dilute the energy of those parties opposing the Tories, who would thereby benefit. Remember what happened to Change UK – The Independent Group?
Voters will know very well what the sentiments of party members are. By campaigning to rejoin the EU single market as a non member this will be seen as a more pragmatic acceptance of the undesirability of instability resulting from major changes in the international status of the UK being made or reversed prematurely.
In the meantime, the UK Union itself is under threat from English, Welsh and Scottish nationalism and this needs more urgent repair of the creaking and tattered UK constitution, by campaigning for fair votes and symmetric devolution of most powers held by Westminster to the English regions, Scotland and Wales.
We should be the Party of Europe. That Ed Davey seems to be backtracking from this long-forged principle – in clear opposition to conference policy and our own members – is alarming.
In fact I’d say it goes beyond alarming. It’s unacceptable.
We should be fighting for clear ground and forging an identity. What Ed Davey is doing is the opposite of what we need, and the anger about this should be plain to see.
Here’s me back on the old pop music trail to make a point. Another Paul Young sang; “Every time you go away, you take a piece of me with you”. I guess that how this Paul Young, and many others, appear still to think about the EU.
Now come on, what IS so bloody marvellous about the folks across the Channel? I’ve studied and worked over there and speak two of their languages . Believe me, I’m no little Englanders, just someone who would like it if we could for once stop looking for excuses and try to stand on our own two feet. That way,we might just realise at last that the world doesn’t owe us a living. Yes, I voted to stay and I would probably vote to rejoin as long as I could get the same terms and opt outs we had before. As I have written several times, when it comes to economics, I do know on which side my bread is buttered.
After nearly forty years’ flirtation with and eventual commitment to liberal values, three years ago I did not renew my membership of the party I thought offered the most realistic chance of some of those ideas becoming mainstream. I won’t say that I left entirely, as I’m still drawn back again and again to a site like this one. However, when I see largely good, honest people continuing to fight the battles of the past I frankly despair.
For goodness sake, some of you, MOVE ON. As I have written before, the way things are going, there might not be an EU to rejoin in a few years time!
The interview was not very long but not unfair – he was directly asked about being a rejoin party and explicitly said “we are not a rejoin party”. Its not a question of listening more its a question of saying what our policy is and not the opposite!
I would like to hear how a REJOIN movement would convince the public at large to vote for the single currency.