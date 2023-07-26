By-Election winner Sarah Dyke to visit Mid Bedfordshire

It’s just five days since Sarah Dyke became MP for Somerton and Frome in that stunning by-election win.

But she may not hold the crown of most recent by-election winner for long.

Emma Holland-Lindsay hopes to win in Mid Bedfordshire if and when Nadine Dorries ever gets round to resigning.

Emma’s campaign is going well and the odds of a Lib Dem victory are becoming more favourable, shortening to 8/15, while Labour have seen their odds slashed to 4/1 after they failed to win in Uxbridge.

It sounds like that “two horse race” phrase might be used soon….

Here’s our newest MP on her trip east:

Last week marked another stunning success for the Liberal Democrats, now the momentum is with us as we take on this out-of-touch Conservative government. I’m so proud to be handing the by-election baton to Emma Holland-Lindsey who will make an incredible local champion for people in Bedfordshire. Just like in Somerset, people here are fed up with having an absent MP failing to stand up for them in Parliament. Families are facing soaring mortgage costs and struggling to see a GP, while there is an endless Conservative circus in Westminster. It’s clear it’s a two-horse race between the Liberal Democrats and the Conservatives in Mid-Bedfordshire.

Emma added:

This election is a golden opportunity here to send Rishi Sunak and the Conservatives a message they cannot ignore. For too long, the people of Mid Bedfordshire have been taken for granted by this Conservative government. People are struggling to get a GP appointment while seeing their mortgage go up by hundreds of pounds a month, yet they’re left to struggle by an absent MP. Our community deserves an MP who takes their responsibilities seriously and champions the voices of local people to ensure they get a fair deal.

If you want to help Emma’s campaign, all the information you need is here. There are daily activities and regular phoning so you can help from home too. How good would it be to get a 16th MP?