NewsHound

Cable on Davis speech: Brexit Secretary Secretary makes strong case for staying in the EU

By | Mon 19th February 2018 - 10:30 pm

In a speech tomorrow, Brexit Secretary David Davis will demand that the UK’s regulatory standards are accepted across the EU post-Brexit. He will ask for “mutual recognition” and “close, even-handed co-operation”.

Responding, Liberal Democrat leader Vince Cable said:

David Davis might as well be making the case for staying in the EU. He appears to be acknowledging the great achievements of the Single Market – a British idea introduced by a British government – yet the Conservatives want to leave that and the Customs Union.

They want all the advantages of staying in the Single Market and Customs Union while leaving it, which is clearly an absurd negotiating position. In fact, this comes across as a plea. It’s the Boris Johnson school of having the cake and eating it, which we already know is unrealistic.

* Newshound: bringing you the best Lib Dem commentary published in print or online.

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

This post has pre moderation enabled, please be patient whilst waiting for it to be manually reviewed. Liberal Democrat Voice is made up of volunteers who keep the site running in their free time.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarJoeB 20th Feb - 1:28am
    Michael BG, it is always good idea to look at what the actual outcome of policies has been. The G7 economies with below average unemployment...
  • User AvatarPeter Martin 19th Feb - 10:53pm
    @ Mick Taylor, I don't know if you were around then but the result of the 1976 referendum was generally accepted in the wider community....
  • User AvatarMichael BG 19th Feb - 10:19pm
    @ Sean Hyland I wish you had addressed my reform of the EU whereby there is a clear and very public link between decisions in...
  • User AvatarJohn Marriott 19th Feb - 9:04pm
    @David Evans I could add that, if your reference was to Cameron, I completely agree. Mind you, Clegg and co fell for it hook, line...
  • User AvatarJohn Marriott 19th Feb - 7:03pm
    @David Evans I think you and I have ‘previous’. I’m not sure whether you agree with my verdict on the AV Referendum campaign or not....
  • User AvatarMick Taylor 19th Feb - 6:42pm
    David Reardon wants us to honour the 2016 referendum. Surely that principle applied to the 1975 one. Oh wait, that wasn't the right result, so...