Cable on Davis speech: Brexit Secretary Secretary makes strong case for staying in the EU

In a speech tomorrow, Brexit Secretary David Davis will demand that the UK’s regulatory standards are accepted across the EU post-Brexit. He will ask for “mutual recognition” and “close, even-handed co-operation”.

Responding, Liberal Democrat leader Vince Cable said:

David Davis might as well be making the case for staying in the EU. He appears to be acknowledging the great achievements of the Single Market – a British idea introduced by a British government – yet the Conservatives want to leave that and the Customs Union.



They want all the advantages of staying in the Single Market and Customs Union while leaving it, which is clearly an absurd negotiating position. In fact, this comes across as a plea. It’s the Boris Johnson school of having the cake and eating it, which we already know is unrealistic.

