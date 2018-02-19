Liberal ideas for the future of Leeds – new book in a ninety year-old tradition

The Leeds Yellow Book 2018: Essays on a Liberal Future for Leeds, was launched on Friday 16th February, in a packed venue by Lord Dick Newby, Leader of the Liberal Democrats in the House of Lords, Honorary Leeds Alderman Michael Meadowcroft, Liv Powell of Leeds Young Liberals and Ian MacFadyen (all pictured above at the launch from left to right, Ian MacFadyen, Lord Newby, Liv Powell, Michael Meadowcroft).

The Leeds Yellow Book 2018 is a collection of essays by Liberal Democrats and liberals outside the party offering ideas on how to ensure that everyone in Leeds, however they started, can make life better for themselves, their family and their community. The Leeds Yellow Book 2018 has been compiled and edited by Michael Meadowcroft, Liz Bee and Ian MacFadyen. It is available from [email protected] or 0113 257 6232.

Lord Dick Newby said:

I recommend everyone reads The Leeds Yellow Book 2018 and is inspired by its hopeful ideas. Only the Liberal Democrats are offering fresh thinking, when the country is crying out new ideas. Only the Liberal Democrats are working to remove the threat to ordinary people in Leeds and around the country from Brexit. We can and will defeat Brexit.

Liv Powell added:

The ideas in The Leeds Yellow Book give hope to everyone, young and old. In my chapter, I have suggested how Liberal Democrat councillors can help young people play a fuller part in life in Leeds and contribute to improving things for everyone.

Michael Meadowcroft stated:

The first Liberal Yellow Book was published in 1928 from work commissioned by Lloyd George on new ideas for Britain’s future. This is the second Leeds Yellow Book. We produced the first in 2015 and there will be another, offering new ideas for Leeds and Yorkshire. We will continue to tackle contentious issues, like the Northern Powerhouse, housing, local democracy, social and health care, One Yorkshire among many other topics. With others, we will defeat Brexit and save and improve the living standards of people in Leeds and Yorkshire.

* Ian MacFadyen is a Liberal Democrat member. He is a co-editor of The Leeds Yellow Book: Essays on a Liberal Future for Leeds. He was formerly the chair of Leeds East North East Liberal Democrats.