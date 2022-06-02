Call for help this weekend in Tiverton and Honiton

Ed Davey, Sarah Olney and the by-election campaign team are calling for help in Tiverton and Honiton this weekend to ensure that Richard Foord is elected three weeks today. Postal votes land on doormats in just a few days. There are volunteer activities in the constituency and regular Maraphone sessions.

Both Davey and Olney will be campaigning in the constituency over the weekend.

Ed Davey said:

Across the constituency, it’s clear that lifelong Conservative voters are fed up with Boris Johnson’s lies and deceit. They’re ready for a change and are switching their votes to the Liberal Democrats. But the Conservatives are doing everything they can to win, in a last-ditch effort to save Johnson. We can’t get complacent. We can only win in Tiverton & Honiton if we put in the time and effort on the ground and there’s lots to be done over the bank holiday weekend.

Sarah Olney said:

We’ve had plenty of conversations on the doorsteps with lifelong Conservatives who are switching their vote to the Liberal Democrats. But we need even more people travelling to Tiverton and Honiton, delivering our Jubilee magazine and having those conversations if we are going to win. This is a historic opportunity to force Boris Johnson a vote of no confidence in Johnson’s leadership. To do this we need as many people on the ground to send the Tories a message that Boris Johnson must go. And we need you this weekend.

* Andy Boddington is a Lib Dem councillor in Shropshire. He blogs at andybodders.co.uk. He is Thursday editor of Lib Dem Voice.