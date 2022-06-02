Call for help this weekend in Tiverton and Honiton

By | Thu 2nd June 2022 - 8:28 am

Ed Davey, Sarah Olney and the by-election campaign team are calling for help in Tiverton and Honiton this weekend to ensure that Richard Foord is elected three weeks today. Postal votes land on doormats in just a few days. There are volunteer activities in the constituency and regular Maraphone sessions.

Both Davey and Olney will be campaigning in the constituency over the weekend.

Ed Davey said:

Across the constituency, it’s clear that lifelong Conservative voters are fed up with Boris Johnson’s lies and deceit. They’re ready for a change and are switching their votes to the Liberal Democrats.

But the Conservatives are doing everything they can to win, in a last-ditch effort to save Johnson. We can’t get complacent. We can only win in Tiverton & Honiton if we put in the time and effort on the ground and there’s lots to be done over the bank holiday weekend.

Sarah Olney said:

We’ve had plenty of conversations on the doorsteps with lifelong Conservatives who are switching their vote to the Liberal Democrats. But we need even more people travelling to Tiverton and Honiton, delivering our Jubilee magazine and having those conversations if we are going to win.

This is a historic opportunity to force Boris Johnson a vote of no confidence in Johnson’s leadership. To do this we need as many people on the ground to send the Tories a message that Boris Johnson must go. And we need you this weekend.

* Andy Boddington is a Lib Dem councillor in Shropshire. He blogs at andybodders.co.uk. He is Thursday editor of Lib Dem Voice.

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Kyle Harrison
    God Save the Queen!...
  • Tom Harney
    I travelled by air from Bordeaux to Manchester on Monday. I had travelled to Bordeaux by train, but am put off by the totally needless bureaucracy at St Pancras...
  • john oundle
    Shapps is to blame for airline / travel companies scheduling flights that they don't have sufficient staff to operate? Apparently equally chaotic in Dublin &...
  • David Evans
    While I have a lot of time for Sarah, suggesting that bringing in the Armed forces to run huge complex logistic systems they have no knowledge of is surely a r...
  • Roland
    From the interviews on the radio this morning, I concluded the real reason for the problems are wholly down to the airline industry executives and their failure...