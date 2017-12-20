Caron Lindsay

Carmichael: The Cabinet crumbles

By | Wed 20th December 2017 - 10:45 pm

A few weeks ago, I was out drinking (which I don’t do very often these days) on a Wednesday night and Michael Fallin resigned.

Tonight I was out drinking on a Wednesday night and Damien Green resigned. Robert Peston, who predicted he’d be absolutely fine, must be crying into his beer now.

All I can say is that it’s a sacrifice I would be prepared to make on a regular basis, especially for the Hanging Bat’s excellent honeyed ale with a schooner of rather excellent Porter on the side, all in the company of a very bad  influence indeed.

It must be a blow for Theresa May to lose such a close ally. She’d managed to keep the timing to as close to Take out the Trash Day as possible. The news cycle packs up and goes home for Christmas in a day or two and we’ll soon all be too full of mulled wine and mince pies to care.  The janitor has come along and taken a hammer to the shoogly peg her jacket was hanging on (that’s Scottish for she’s looking a bit less fragile in her position than she was a couple of weeks ago) so if this had to happen, now is as good a time as any.

In terms of Lib Dem reaction, Alistair Carmichael was first out of the blocks, saying:

Christmas can’t come early enough for Theresa May as her cabinet continues to crumble.

Midwinter is going to be especially bleak for a government barely holding itself together.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

2 Comments

  • crewegwyn 20th Dec '17 - 10:52pm

    There are many good reasons why Ministers should resign.

    Not sure that having the police put stuff into the public domain about you that they shouldn’t but which could be embarrassing (but not illegal) and then saying that you weren’t aware, presumably to avoid said embarrassment, when in fact you were … is one of them.

  • Caron Lindsay Caron Lindsay 20th Dec '17 - 11:04pm

    Yes, but it doesn’t take too much to tell the truth when asked about something like that. He seems to have been got by the fact that he wasn’t honest about what he knew.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Op-eds

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarKatharine Pindar 20th Dec - 11:13pm
    Yes, thank you, David, I did catch it at 9 am (what a coincidence!), and really enjoyed hearing about the song's history, and particularly that...
  • User AvatarCaron Lindsay 20th Dec - 11:04pm
    Yes, but it doesn't take too much to tell the truth when asked about something like that. He seems to have been got by the...
  • User Avatarcrewegwyn 20th Dec - 10:52pm
    There are many good reasons why Ministers should resign. Not sure that having the police put stuff into the public domain about you that they...
  • User Avatarmatt 20th Dec - 10:01pm
    For the peoples benefit, I will do it for you Paul Out of 810 people who voted REMAIN 162 of them wanted a return to...
  • User AvatarMerseyLib 20th Dec - 10:01pm
    I was initially somewhat sceptical about another referendum but am coming round to it. The staggering fact is that 18 months after the referendum the...
  • User AvatarYeovil Yokel 20th Dec - 9:59pm
    David Raw, re. David Laws/Universal Credit: before my time, I'm afraid - age-wise I'm a bit of an Oldie, membership-wise I'm a bit of a...