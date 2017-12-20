Carmichael: The Cabinet crumbles

A few weeks ago, I was out drinking (which I don’t do very often these days) on a Wednesday night and Michael Fallin resigned.
Tonight I was out drinking on a Wednesday night and Damien Green resigned. Robert Peston, who predicted he’d be absolutely fine, must be crying into his beer now.
All I can say is that it’s a sacrifice I would be prepared to make on a regular basis, especially for the Hanging Bat’s excellent honeyed ale with a schooner of rather excellent Porter on the side, all in the company of a very bad influence indeed.
It must be a blow for Theresa May to lose such a close ally. She’d managed to keep the timing to as close to Take out the Trash Day as possible. The news cycle packs up and goes home for Christmas in a day or two and we’ll soon all be too full of mulled wine and mince pies to care. The janitor has come along and taken a hammer to the shoogly peg her jacket was hanging on (that’s Scottish for she’s looking a bit less fragile in her position than she was a couple of weeks ago) so if this had to happen, now is as good a time as any.
In terms of Lib Dem reaction, Alistair Carmichael was first out of the blocks, saying:
Christmas can’t come early enough for Theresa May as her cabinet continues to crumble.
Midwinter is going to be especially bleak for a government barely holding itself together.
* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings
There are many good reasons why Ministers should resign.
Not sure that having the police put stuff into the public domain about you that they shouldn’t but which could be embarrassing (but not illegal) and then saying that you weren’t aware, presumably to avoid said embarrassment, when in fact you were … is one of them.
Yes, but it doesn’t take too much to tell the truth when asked about something like that. He seems to have been got by the fact that he wasn’t honest about what he knew.