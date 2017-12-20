Carmichael: The Cabinet crumbles

A few weeks ago, I was out drinking (which I don’t do very often these days) on a Wednesday night and Michael Fallin resigned.

Tonight I was out drinking on a Wednesday night and Damien Green resigned. Robert Peston, who predicted he’d be absolutely fine, must be crying into his beer now.

All I can say is that it’s a sacrifice I would be prepared to make on a regular basis, especially for the Hanging Bat’s excellent honeyed ale with a schooner of rather excellent Porter on the side, all in the company of a very bad influence indeed.

It must be a blow for Theresa May to lose such a close ally. She’d managed to keep the timing to as close to Take out the Trash Day as possible. The news cycle packs up and goes home for Christmas in a day or two and we’ll soon all be too full of mulled wine and mince pies to care. The janitor has come along and taken a hammer to the shoogly peg her jacket was hanging on (that’s Scottish for she’s looking a bit less fragile in her position than she was a couple of weeks ago) so if this had to happen, now is as good a time as any.

In terms of Lib Dem reaction, Alistair Carmichael was first out of the blocks, saying:

Christmas can’t come early enough for Theresa May as her cabinet continues to crumble. Midwinter is going to be especially bleak for a government barely holding itself together.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings