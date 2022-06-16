Carmichael: Threat to leave ECHR risks breaking Good Friday Agreement

Writing in The House yesterday, Alistair Carmichael, Lib Dem Home Affairs and Northern Ireland spokesperson, said:

In less than 24 hours Boris Johnson has gone from pretending to be a defender of the Good Friday Agreement, to threatening to remove the legal underpinnings of peace in Northern Ireland altogether.

Carmichael’s comment came as the prime minister and ministers dropped heavy hints that if the law were to get in the way of Rwanda deportation flights, the government could withdraw from the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR).

The Good Friday Agreement expressly requires the United Kingdom to have the Convention directly enforceable in Northern Ireland.

Carmichael continues:

The government is threatening to leave the ECHR in order to fulfil its Rwanda policy – but the UK cannot leave the ECHR without breaking the Good Friday Agreement. They are mutually exclusive.

Boris Johnson is famous for his “cake-ism” – his belief in trying to have it both ways, in refusing to accept blatant impossibilities in his policies. It has made him an entertaining fictional character, a tenacious politician – and a terrible, destructive, corrosive leader of this country.

His latest contradiction, however, really does take the cake.

The European Convention on Human Rights has long been in the firing line for the sort of hard-right Conservative who thinks that Winston Churchill was a bleeding-heart lefty liberal. They have never succeeded in their quest, because even our most draconian leaders of the past have recognised that the rule of law is a dangerous thing to trifle with, particularly when it underwrites a hard-won peace in our country.

The easy answer is that Boris Johnson is consistent in his inconsistency, and far more focused on picking fights than following through with them. He has no real intention of withdrawing from the ECHR, just as he doesn’t really want the morally bankrupt Rwanda policy – or its flights – to get off the ground. It is all about the press release, the photo opportunity, the front-page splash – and forget about the outcome.

That may indeed be the truth of the matter. This is a government with a goldfish-like attention span and a tenuous grasp on reality at the best of times.