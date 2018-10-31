Sarah Brown

Challenges for liberalism 1: How should liberalism respond to inequality and inequity in the UK?

By | Wed 31st October 2018 - 11:55 am

It seems to me that inequity is a huge problem right now. We have some of the richest and poorest parts of the EU within the country, and an increasingly polarised society. That polarisation is not only writing off millions of people, but it’s also creating the conditions in which authoritarianism, intolerance and violence thrive. We need some big ideas because what is clear is that we cannot keep going on the way we have been doing. We sold the country’s family silver and lived on unsustainable debt in the 80s creating a boom that ultimately had nothing propping it up, but our addiction to economic quick fixes met the cold light of day in 2008.

Sadly it seems we as a society haven’t learned our lesson. We’re just trying to get back to what we had before, and in trying to do that we are using austerity, and that’s both promoting the spread of poverty and systematically dismantling the structures and institutions we as a society have built to mitigate poverty.

So we are in a mess.

As I said, we need big ideas. The last time we faced a crisis on this scale it was liberalism that did provide the big ideas. The NHS, workers’ rights, the trade union movement, the welfare state. Labour may try to claim ownership of these ideas but we were there at their inception.

Let’s be clear – despite our government’s committed attempt to impose economic sanctions on ourselves with Brexit we are still one of the richest countries in the world. People sleep rough on the street, or have to go hungry to feed their children because we have decided, as a country, that these are OK. Two whole generations will work their backsides off to enrich landlords their entire lives because we have decided, as a country, that that’s OK.

And quite apart from the social consequences of this, our pursuit of a model of capitalism that has clearly had its day, at all costs, is destroying the ecosystem. Not the planet, the planet will be fine. It’s just that we might not be around to enjoy it.

Now I don’t claim to have the answers. There’s a lot of talk about moving to a post scarcity economy, of universal basic income, and other ideas and maybe they will coalesce around a single ideological framework, and I hope they will. It seems to me though that we need to start valuing people, and valuing the idea that we need to structure our society so that everyone lives in safety, warmth and dignity.

The preamble to the Liberal Democrat constitution has this clear when it talks about how none shall be enslaved by poverty, ignorance or conformity.

That lofty goal is not going to be delivered by fiddling round the edges of what we have now. Instead of trying to frame our liberalism in reference to the economic system any hypothetical liberal government would inherit, we need to start thinking, and acting, like radicals. Start with a bold vision, and let’s work out how to get there. One thing that is clear to me is that we aren’t going to get there by being triangulating centrists.

* Sarah Brown is a Liberal Democrat activist from Cambridge, an Exec member of LGBT+ Lib Dems and a former Councillor in Cambridge

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

One Comment

  • Tim13 31st Oct '18 - 12:04pm

    Hear hear, Sarah. I am not sure I have many answers yet, but as we frame ourselves as a national party in the run up to at least local elections next year, I don’t think we have a cat in hell’s chance unless we say some pretty radical things!

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

This post has pre moderation enabled, please be patient whilst waiting for it to be manually reviewed. Liberal Democrat Voice is made up of volunteers who keep the site running in their free time.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarDavid Becket 31st Oct - 12:18pm
    @nvelope2003 We either believe in tackling inequality, or like Labour we do not. I am not suggesting we cane the rich, but I am suggesting...
  • User AvatarPeter Martin 31st Oct - 12:18pm
    "While the Government suddenly seem to have discovered £13 billion from somewhere, we all know that finding some money down the back of the sofa...
  • User AvatarTim13 31st Oct - 12:04pm
    Hear hear, Sarah. I am not sure I have many answers yet, but as we frame ourselves as a national party in the run up...
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 31st Oct - 11:58am
    With all due respect to Mrs Jardine, if the Leader of the Labour Party, the Leader of the SNP, and the Leader of the Green...
  • User Avatarnvelope2003 31st Oct - 11:34am
    David Becket: Labour have discovered that many of their new supporters would benefit from these tax cuts so that is why they are supporting them....
  • User AvatarWayne Street 31st Oct - 11:23am
    It is a state of mind, but if there is no options to go out and socialize that is what makes loneliness. If you are...