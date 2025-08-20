Chancellor needs to take bolder action on inflation – Daisy Cooper

July’s inflation figure of 3.8% is a sign that the Chancellor needs to take stronger action says Lib Dem Treasury Spokesperson Daisy Cooper. And she has an idea up her sleeve about how to do that:

Rising inflation is grim news for families, pensioners and businesses still struggling with the cost-of-living crisis. After the Conservative Government oversaw the biggest fall in living standards on record, people desperately need things to change. But, so far, Labour has failed to offer a vision for the economy or a strategy to bring down the cost of living. The Chancellor needs to take far bolder action, starting with the Liberal Democrat plan to halve energy bills by 2035.

Details of that plan to halve energy bills can be found here: