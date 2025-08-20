The Voice

Chancellor needs to take bolder action on inflation – Daisy Cooper

By | Wed 20th August 2025 - 11:58 am

July’s inflation figure of 3.8% is a sign that the Chancellor needs to take stronger action says Lib Dem Treasury Spokesperson Daisy Cooper. And she has an idea up her sleeve about how to do that:

Rising inflation is grim news for families, pensioners and businesses still struggling with the cost-of-living crisis.

After the Conservative Government oversaw the biggest fall in living standards on record, people desperately need things to change. But, so far, Labour has failed to offer a vision for the economy or a strategy to bring down the cost of living.

The Chancellor needs to take far bolder action, starting with the Liberal Democrat plan to halve energy bills by 2035.

Details of that plan to halve energy bills can be found here:

Families and pensioners are being clobbered with energy bills that are still more than £50 a month higher than they were five years ago. And businesses are suffering too.

Generating electricity from solar or wind is now much cheaper than gas. But people aren’t seeing the benefit of cheap renewable power, because electricity prices are still tied to the price of gas.

Years of terrible energy policies under the Conservatives pushed up everyone’s bills, and this Labour Government has failed to prioritise cutting them.

The Lib Dem plan would break the link between gas prices and energy costs, so people can enjoy the benefits of cheap, clean power. This would halve bills and save families £870 a year on average.

