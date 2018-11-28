Tahir Maher

Chancellor’s comments show May’s cabinet in chaos

By | Wed 28th November 2018 - 12:35 pm

Responding to the Chancellor Philip Hammond’s comments this morning that the UK will be poorer if MPs back Theresa May’s deal, Liberal Democrat Brexit spokesperson Tom Brake said:

 

“For the second time in a week the Chancellor has openly admitted that the UK will suffer economically because of Theresa May’s deal. He first stated that the UK will have less money and now he is saying that we will also be poorer and suffer job losses.

 

“Yet, we are expecting the PM to stand up this afternoon and say this deal is in the best interests of the country. The Government cannot get support for this deal in parliament, that is why they must take this decision back to the people with a final say and the option to remain in the EU. The public want this mess out of the hands of this chaotic cabinet.”

* Tahir Maher is the Wednesday editor and a member of the LDV editorial team

  • Jennie 28th Nov '18 - 1:26pm

    I think you may have formatted this to have slightly bigger text than usual…

  • John Marriott 28th Nov '18 - 1:33pm

    Of course we would be worse off economically with any deal but staying in the EU. However, for some, that is a price worth paying for ‘taking back control’. Assuming that the May deal is rejected in Parliament, one should not necessarily assume going straight to a so called ‘Peoples’ vote’, which, rather than settle the argument once and for all, would quite possibly widen the wounds that the 2016 referendum inflicted on the nation.

    Before we go down the referendum route, as someone who could not envisage voting leave; but who recognises that full membership of the EU in its present form will always remain an anathema for a significant number of my fellow citizens, I could live with the Norway+/EFTA option (always assuming that its current members would let us join). I get a strong feeling that such an arrangement might suit the vast majority of moderate/ pragmatic Remainers and Leavers, with only the past rabid supporters of either side being incapable of compromise.

  • paul barker 28th Nov '18 - 1:51pm

    Mays strategy of going over MPs heads to speak to the Voters seems to be working so far, opinion has shifted in her favour & Remain voices are being drowned out. Corbyn now has a stronger argument for Labour to abstain on the 11th.

