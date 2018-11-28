Tahir Maher

Christmas Competition

By | Wed 28th November 2018 - 10:35 am

To celebrate and get in the mood for the festive season I thought that we could have a writing competition.  As many of you (on average at least 4,500 members visit the Lib Dem Voice site every day) write articles, read them or comment I propose a Christmas Article Competition.

The proposed Competition Rules are:

  • An Article should not be more than 550 words;
  • The article in each of the specified areas will be jointly judged by representatives identified as experts in that area by Lib Dem Voice and Lib Dem editors;
  • The starting date for the competition starts as of today to 12th December (that’s three weeks);
  • The title of your article for the competition should start with the words “Competition: … followed by the title of your article”

Basic criteria when assessing each article will be:

  • The originality of the article;
  • That the article is within the stipulated maximise length required (550 words);
  • Generally, how well has the article presented its argument on the subject matter;
  • We will only accept one submission for each subject area (as stated below);

The article must relate to one of the following areas:

  1. How can the Lib Dems further promote their Green policies;
  2. How do you propose that the Lib Dem get their message across in mass media;
  3. What are the three main messages that the Lib Dems must get across for the local elections in May 2019;
  4. How would you go about raising funds for your local party;
  5. Why be a Liberal Democrat?
  6. How can we reduce inequality?
  7. Increasingly we have a divided country, what can the Liberal Democrats do to promote more tolerance in society?

The winner will be announced before Christmas and the winning author of the article will receive a small Christmas hamper.

So good luck.

 

 

* Tahir Maher is the Wednesday editor and a member of the LDV editorial team

One Comment

  • Richard Underhill 28th Nov '18 - 12:06pm

    Canadian businessman Lord Thompson had a saying “Think until it hurts”.
    Brexit is a good example. After the count at the 2016 referendum it was decided that only another referendum could overturn the 2016 result and persuading enough MPs and UK electorate would be challenging.
    On some issues strong opposing views exist. Consider abortion in 1967.
    David Steel MP managed to get a private member’s bill into law (except in Northern Ireland and despite the opposition of David Alton). The consensus has come much later. In the USA there is still no consensus despite a ruling from the US Supreme Court.

