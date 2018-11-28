What policies should we have in response to the UN report on UK poverty?

I am suggesting a replacement for Universal Credit.

We have discussed recently on LDV <https://www.libdemvoice.org/not-even-a-tin-of-baked-beans-a-visitor-shows-the-need-for-radical-reforms-59181.html> the report by Philip Alston the UN’s Special Rapporteur on poverty and human rights on poverty in the UK <https:www.ohchr.org/Documents/Issues/Poverty/EOM_GB_16Nov2018.pdf>.

He points out that 14 million people in the UK are living in poverty, 4 million of them 50% below the poverty line and 1.5 million are destitute. How can we be letting this happen when we are the fifth wealthiest country in the world?

It is recognised that Universal Credit is a contributory factor in causing people to live below the poverty line. Therefore we should scrap it and restore all the pre-2012 benefits including the national Council Tax Benefit. We should introduce a new benefit, National Credit, to replace Tax Credits for people in work. We are already committed to restoring the pre-2016 work allowances to Universal Credit. The pre-2016 work allowances should apply to the new benefit: we should go further and increase them for those without another eligibility status so a single person can keep the first £30 a week and the second earner £20.

The taper for the new benefit should be 63%. Everyone receiving the new benefit will automatically be eligible for Housing Benefit if they pay rent, and Council Tax Benefit, if they pay Council Tax, and these will be withdrawn at a combined rate of 63%.

The report also points out that “Universal Credit has built a digital barrier that effectively obstructs many individuals’ access to their entitlements”. This new benefit should be claimable by phone, at a Jobcentre or via the Internet. Claimants must have the choice to be paid either every month or every two weeks. Housing Benefit should continue to be paid directly to the landlord.

We need to scrap the idea that most claimants can afford to pay back benefits they get in advance. If you have no money and you receive your benefit early but have to pay it back at 33%, you would be short of 33% needed to live on for each of the next three months. Even if it were only clawed back at 10%, you would be 10% short of enough needed to live on for ten months. Therefore we should scrap the idea that most claimants can afford to repay ‘a hardship loan’. It should only be a loan if the person has savings to compensate it from, or is owed the money from someone (such as an ex-employee).

We are already committed to abolishing the Benefit Cap and the sanctions regime. The level of benefit should pay all of a person’s housing costs, and no one should be left with no money to live on.

We should increase the level of benefits to those receiving the basic amount live on the poverty line and not below it. After adding inflation (5.2%) to the Joseph Rowntree Foundation 2015/16 figures, these would be £151.49 a week for a single person and £260.90 a week for a couple for April 2018. The first stage of this I think should be to return the basic benefit levels to their 2012 real value – £71 increased to £78.31 for a single person; £111.45 increased to £122.93 for a couple (based on inflation of 10.3 % between September 2012 and September 2018).

We also need to do something about the low levels of wages in the UK where according to KPMG 22% of jobs now pay less than the real living wage (£9 an hour outside London and £10.55 for London).

* Michael Berwick-Gooding is a Liberal Democrat member in Basingstoke and has held various party positions at local, regional and English Party level. He posts on this site as Michael BG.