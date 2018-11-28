What policies should we have in response to the UN report on UK poverty?

I am suggesting a replacement for Universal Credit.
We have discussed recently on LDV <https://www.libdemvoice.org/not-even-a-tin-of-baked-beans-a-visitor-shows-the-need-for-radical-reforms-59181.html> the report by Philip Alston the UN’s Special Rapporteur on poverty and human rights on poverty in the UK <https:www.ohchr.org/Documents/Issues/Poverty/EOM_GB_16Nov2018.pdf>.
He points out that 14 million people in the UK are living in poverty, 4 million of them 50% below the poverty line and 1.5 million are destitute. How can we be letting this happen when we are the fifth wealthiest country in the world?
It is recognised that Universal Credit is a contributory factor in causing people to live below the poverty line. Therefore we should scrap it and restore all the pre-2012 benefits including the national Council Tax Benefit. We should introduce a new benefit, National Credit, to replace Tax Credits for people in work. We are already committed to restoring the pre-2016 work allowances to Universal Credit. The pre-2016 work allowances should apply to the new benefit: we should go further and increase them for those without another eligibility status so a single person can keep the first £30 a week and the second earner £20.
The taper for the new benefit should be 63%. Everyone receiving the new benefit will automatically be eligible for Housing Benefit if they pay rent, and Council Tax Benefit, if they pay Council Tax, and these will be withdrawn at a combined rate of 63%.
The report also points out that “Universal Credit has built a digital barrier that effectively obstructs many individuals’ access to their entitlements”. This new benefit should be claimable by phone, at a Jobcentre or via the Internet. Claimants must have the choice to be paid either every month or every two weeks. Housing Benefit should continue to be paid directly to the landlord.
We need to scrap the idea that most claimants can afford to pay back benefits they get in advance. If you have no money and you receive your benefit early but have to pay it back at 33%, you would be short of 33% needed to live on for each of the next three months. Even if it were only clawed back at 10%, you would be 10% short of enough needed to live on for ten months. Therefore we should scrap the idea that most claimants can afford to repay ‘a hardship loan’. It should only be a loan if the person has savings to compensate it from, or is owed the money from someone (such as an ex-employee).
We are already committed to abolishing the Benefit Cap and the sanctions regime. The level of benefit should pay all of a person’s housing costs, and no one should be left with no money to live on.
We should increase the level of benefits to those receiving the basic amount live on the poverty line and not below it. After adding inflation (5.2%) to the Joseph Rowntree Foundation 2015/16 figures, these would be £151.49 a week for a single person and £260.90 a week for a couple for April 2018. The first stage of this I think should be to return the basic benefit levels to their 2012 real value – £71 increased to £78.31 for a single person; £111.45 increased to £122.93 for a couple (based on inflation of 10.3 % between September 2012 and September 2018).
We also need to do something about the low levels of wages in the UK where according to KPMG 22% of jobs now pay less than the real living wage (£9 an hour outside London and £10.55 for London).
* Michael Berwick-Gooding is a Liberal Democrat member in Basingstoke and has held various party positions at local, regional and English Party level. He posts on this site as Michael BG.
PIP is also a scandal, that needs complete reform. If people lose their disability, they can end up homeless as they then may have to wait 18 months for a tribunal and it being overturned. If they are on their own with no family or friends to help, well people die, that is the worst conclusion for a few.
We have one of the most expensive welfare systems in the world, yet you still get all this poverty, deep analysis of where all the money is disappearing needed before any more money is thrown into the pot – especially post Brexit when govn spending will have to fall.
Gillian Sathanandan
As far as I can tell the basic premise of the welfare reforms is to strip away money and to keep dragging disabled people through tests in the hope of finding a reason to withdraw benefits. DLA was designed to help patients and was largely decided on medical evidence provided by doctors. PIP is a tick sheet overseen by a dubiously assigned “healthcare professional” who is under pressure to remove benefits from
“clients”.
I believe in the principle of Universal Credit. It could even be the thin end of a wedge to introduce a basic income. If the rates are raised to a realistic level, the waiting time is cut and the unrealistic assumption that everybody has access to IT and the ability to use it is abandoned, most of the pain can be relieved. Those with experience at the sharp end may no doubt point out other improvements.
Of course the state minimum wage should be a real living wage, effectively policed, and I agree that PIP needs complete reform.
This excellent article reaffirms our party’s opposition to the welfare cutbacks and shows how the safety net should be developed to help lift people out of poverty. Michael has taken on board the searing criticisms of the government’s policies contained in the authoritative report of the UN rapporteur, Professor Alston. He proposes workable measures to deal with the hardships caused by the roll-out of Universal Credit which have already been suffered by many people, and restoration of sufficient benefits for all working people who rely on them. I hope our party will agree with these proposals, and that our leaders will wholeheartedly accept the Alston report and pledge to campaign for the fairer solutions which are desperately needed.
Some good proposals there Michael. Another issue that needs to be addressed is the clawback of debt from the legacy benefits system against Universal credit payments – often related to overpaid tax credits in the past. I believe the level of this debt is 10 billion, so no small amount.
I wonder if the best way to tackle the matter of poverty, generally, within the UK is to provide local councils with significantly more cash from a national fund.
We are aware that Osborne’s austerity plan intended to increasingly widen the gap between the rich and the poor – and this has been very successful in its intent. [When the plan was first unveiled I recall a Tory MP recommending that shanty towns be set up along the lines of those in India – but I cannot recall which MP it was].
Rather than the Party recommending specific funds for any particular aspect of poverty a general fund might be better – if councils are allowed to spend the money in the best way that they saw fit in their area. A significant variety of initiatives are available to help those in need and it is only those working in the area who can make the best choice with regard to each individual. It seems to me that this might be the most efficient way to spend what money is available – rather than trying to allocate this by what are seen as competing needs at the national level.
Since Mr Alston did conclude that the austerity measures, which have thrown so many into poverty, were a political choice – which seemed fairly clear at the time – perhaps the Party should apologise for its part in this heartless decision.
It s clear universal credit has become so tainted by austerity claw backs and indebtedness that it will no longer attract public confidence as a fair and equitable income suppliment .We therefor need to create a new beverage safety net based on liberal values should it be paid like universal income to every one regardless of personal contribution or set the base line on income levels . Or should it be contributory ie that you should be in training ,education or declared unfit for work before you receive .The public doesnt like some thing for nothing so should you have had to contributed into the pool to recieve a payment.