27 November 2018 – today’s press releases

There’s a decidedly Welsh flavour to today’s press releases, as Theresa May hits the road in an attempt to sell a dead parrot to the masses…

Welsh Lib Dems Welcome Aled Roberts as New Welsh Language Commissioner

Theresa May Must Give Wales a People’s Vote – Welsh Lib Dems

Stars Oppose Brexit at Hay Festival – Welsh Lib Dems

Davey: Govt’s failure to publish immigration plans “unacceptable”

Responding to today’s report by Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services on Policing and Mental Health, Liberal Democrat Home Affairs Spokesperson Ed Davey said:

Leaving police as first responders to treat people with mental ill health is no good for anyone. I’ve seen the brilliant job officers do, but they’re the first to admit that they don’t have the specialist training to provide the level of care required. And police time spent providing mental health care is time not spent catching criminals or doing the vital community policing that prevents crime. The Tories’ failure to continue the Liberal Democrat focus on improving mental health services has placed a huge extra demand on the police, at a time when they’re also coping with big budget cuts and rising serious violence. The Liberal Democrats demand better. The Government must halt its police cuts and give forces the funding they need, but it must also ensure that extra money for mental health services is spent in a way that relieves pressure on the police.

The Welsh Liberal Democrats have warmly welcomed the announcement of former Welsh Lib Dem AM Aled Roberts as the new Welsh Language Commissioner.

Aled Roberts was a Welsh Lib Dem AM between 2011 and 2016 and has advised the Welsh Government on Welsh Language education since the election.

Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader Jane Dodds commented:

I’d like to offer Aled the warmest welcome from myself and the entire Welsh Liberal Democrats as the new Welsh Language Commissioner. Whilst we’re of course biased, we have every confidence Aled will be an effective Commissioner. Aled is a committed advocate of the Welsh Language and is extremely experienced within Welsh politics. As a fellow Welsh speaker from North Wales I have every faith Aled will be a successful champion for the Welsh Language. The Welsh Liberal Democrats are committed to the future of the Welsh Language. I look forward to working with Aled in the future to help promote the Welsh Language and ensure a bright future for the Welsh Language across Wales.

As Theresa May visits Wales to attend the Royal Welsh Winter Fair and try and gain support for her Brexit deal, the Welsh Lib Dems have urged the Prime Minister to give the people of Wales the final say on Brexit.

Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader Jane Dodds said:

It’s all very well for the Prime Minister to try and get the people’s support for her Brexit deal, but this is not enough. The only way to get the people’s approval or rejection of any Brexit deal is through a People’s Vote. I hope in her visit to Wales today the Prime Minister appreciates the scale of change in public opinion on Brexit since 2016. Poll after poll is clear, in remain and leave constituencies alike the people want to have the final say on Brexit. Theresa May’s Brexit deal is the worst of all worlds and would leave Wales and the UK as rule-takers, not rule-makers. There is no post-Brexit relationship with the EU that can be better than our existing relationship. We have led the fight for a People’s Vote for the last two years and we will keep fighting. We’re clear, the people must be given the final say and the opportunity to choose an Exit from Brexit.

The Welsh Liberal Democrats bought their Brexitometer campaign to the Hay Winter Festival this weekend and gained the support of stars including Gina Miller, James O’Brien and Jeanette Winterson.

Welsh Liberal Democrat President and Powys County Councillor William Powell and local activists were campaigning for a People’s Vote with the option to stop Brexit.

People were asked whether they preferred Theresa May’s Brexit Deal, a no deal Brexit or no Brexit at all and whether the UK Government, Parliament or the people should have the final say on Brexit.

Welsh Liberal Democrat President Cllr William Powell said:

It was a pleasure to be at the Hay Winter Festival this weekend and gain the support for a People’s Vote and an Exit from Brexit from celebrities and punters alike. Our Brexitometer at the festival showed what countless Brexitometers have shown throughout this Autumn and Summer. The people clearly want to have the final say on Brexit and the opportunity to choose an Exit from Brexit.

Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader Jane Dodds commented:

We have led the fight for a People’s Vote for the last two years because we know just how devastating Brexit will be for Wales. Our campaign is closer than ever to succeeding. We will not rest until the job is done. We will fight from Hay to Holyhead, from Pembrokeshire to Wrexham until we secure an Exit from Brexit.

Responding to the Home Secretary’s admission today that the Government’s plans for post-Brexit immigration might not be published before the ‘meaningful vote’ on the Brexit deal, Liberal Democrat Home Affairs Spokesperson Ed Davey described the continued delay as “completely unacceptable”.

Appearing before the Home Affairs Select Committee, Sajid Javid admitted that he couldn’t say that the long-awaited immigration white paper would be published before MPs vote on Theresa May’s deal on 11th December.

Ministers originally promised to publish the white paper last year, but that deadline has been repeatedly postponed. Ed Davey has written to both the Prime Minister and the Home Secretary demanding that they publish the white paper without any further delay.

Liberal Democrat MP Ed Davey said: