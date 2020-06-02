Party changes we need now – or it could be “game over”

Being a Liberal Democrat member since 2014, I have unfortunately seen the complete collapse of the Liberal Democrats in respect of having any real continuous identity.

Our “identity” today is a remembrance of the broken Brexit movement, and, like most voters, it is questionable to say what the Liberal Democrats really stand for apart from bitterness.

Yes, we did do very well in terms of our opposition to Brexit and I, like many others, fought hard for us to Remain. But Brexit itself, as an argument, is finished. And it’s time for the Liberal Democrats to go through a series of real reforms to produce something which our next leader must push.

Our new leader of the party has to be somebody who is strong and who is willing to put through needed, long-lasting reforms. These reforms, whilst many, can be summarised by coming from three different areas – policy, branding and local parties.

The first reform is in policy. This will be the hardest and most difficult, as the Party is based around members deciding our what our policies are. But the new Leader must direct the party to understand that this is a new age. Personally, I believe the party should make electoral and constitutional reform the key,enshrined principles for the party, on which to build everything else. Most people will argue that “the average voter may not care about reform”, in the same way that lots of Liberal Democrats do. However, such an approach allows us to send out a central message.

When people ask what the liberal democrats stand for, we can say: “We stand for reforming democracy”. Borrowing a little from the book of Mr Farage we can make this message simple: “Democracy is broken, and we will fix it”. We need to make this a clear message to anybody who feels that there was something wrong with the UK. We say to them: “well – Democracy is broken, and we will fix it”. The fact that we are not screaming from the roof tops about a over 150-year-old voting system and how it is broken, surprises me. That needs to change now.

The second reform which the party drastically needs is a rebranding. I do not know what kind of rebranding this might be – it could go as far as a complete re-branding or a partial re-branding like a slight change in our name or our logo or our message. Whatever the decision, there needs to be a rebranding. In Europe, Liberal parties, including the European party groups, have all undergone rebranding. In Europe ,they have successfully developed a great message of reforming Europe – which seems to be working well. We need to do the same for Britain: Reform Britain should be our brand. Unfortunately, while the party and several key members of the old guard refuse to allow this to happen, the party will never see widespread success.

Finally, the last reform needed in a party is a complete and thorough investigation into the party’s spread across the country. The party needs to identify which areas, or which local parties, are still essentially functioning as a political force and in which areas we are either completely dead or have very little support whatsoever. This might be unpopular with a lot of parties who are just surviving, but they need to make decisions on these small branches to decide whether some must be absorbed by larger ones or whether there should be a new strategy in order to start making headway again. Part of this support should clearly direct online resources for online local marketing to areas that are not able to produce any kind of real paper trail in their local area.

Unless changes of this kind of magnitude are undertaken by the party, then Liberal Democrats will continue to struggle from election to election and their identity will continue to drift. I don’t believe that, given what we believe in, we are destined to be unpopular. But the fact is that we don’t have a clear message of who we are, what we stand for.

Until we do, we will never convince anybody that we deserve to be trusted.

I am a proud Liberal Democrat, but my faith is now wavering. If Liberal Democrats like me are wavering, it’s time to accept that we need radical change in the party.

* Nicholas Belfitt studied politics and international relations and joined the Lib Dems in 2014. He blogs at Liberal Ramblings.