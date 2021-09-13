China: What should be our long-term response?

This year’s autumn conference will see the launch of the party’s Federal International Relations Subcommittee on China to help the party and its members understand and deal with the multifaceted challenges of a rising authoritarian China.

In March 2019, when the UK was part of the EU, the Joint Communication EU-China: A Strategic Outlook came out. It defined the EU’s approach to China in the following way:

China is, simultaneously, in different policy areas, a cooperation partner with whom the EU has closely aligned objectives, a negotiating partner with whom the EU needs to find a balance of interests, an economic competitor in the pursuit of technological leadership, and a systemic rival promoting alternative models of governance.

The broad-based nature of the relationship allows us to take such a differentiated approach, although it must be said that the possibilities of cooperation are continually narrowing as China takes more strident positions in the world, backed by its Wolf Warrior diplomacy.

This autumn’s conference will home in specifically on the plight of the Uyghurs in China – and rightly condemn the situation. Nonetheless the conference fringe on China on Sunday (16.20-17.30hrs) will look at the multifaceted side of the UK/EU relationship with China. Speakers will include the Chair of the European Parliamentary Delegation for Relations with China Mr Reinhard Bütikofer MEP (German Greens); our own ALDE acting co-President Ilhan Kyuchyuk MEP; Lib Dem Lords Defence spokesperson Baroness Julie Smith; and myself. It will be chaired by former Lib Dems MEP and Federal International Relations Committee Chair Phil Bennion.

Areas which need special attention in UK/EU-China relations are climate change and biodiversity (major international conferences this year); fighting COVID-19; the US-China confrontation; China’s undermining of democracy and encroachment on human rights internally and around the world; CCP influence and disinformation activities in our countries; the Belt and Road Initiative; security and technology; Taiwan; Hong Kong; China’s South China Sea island grab; and economic issues such as diversification of supply chains, reciprocity and creating a level playing field for our trade and investment with China.

The UK and EU, as truly likeminded partners, ought to chart their own course with China irrespective of what the US does, as US objectives and interests do not necessarily coincide with ours.

The rise of authoritarian China will not go away, nor its rule by the Communist Party. We must find a way to deal with China by cooperating, competing and confronting it depending on the issue at stake. We should base ourselves on our principles, values and interests while conducting our policies in a pragmatic way with a long-term perspective in mind. In all this, above all, we must protect the independence of our actions our own democracies in Europe from being undermined. The subcommittee really looks forward to engaging with and working with party members to this end, as this is one of the great challenges of our age.

* George Cunningham is Chair, Federal International Relations Subcommittee on China and a former Deputy Head of China Division, European External Action Service, Brussels. He is also the Chair of Lib Dems Overseas.