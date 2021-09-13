China: What should be our long-term response?

This year’s autumn conference will see the launch of the party’s Federal International Relations Subcommittee on China to help the party and its members understand and deal with the multifaceted challenges of a rising authoritarian China.
In March 2019, when the UK was part of the EU, the Joint Communication EU-China: A Strategic Outlook came out. It defined the EU’s approach to China in the following way:
China is, simultaneously, in different policy areas, a cooperation partner with whom the EU has closely aligned objectives, a negotiating partner with whom the EU needs to find a balance of interests, an economic competitor in the pursuit of technological leadership, and a systemic rival promoting alternative models of governance.
The broad-based nature of the relationship allows us to take such a differentiated approach, although it must be said that the possibilities of cooperation are continually narrowing as China takes more strident positions in the world, backed by its Wolf Warrior diplomacy.
This autumn’s conference will home in specifically on the plight of the Uyghurs in China – and rightly condemn the situation. Nonetheless the conference fringe on China on Sunday (16.20-17.30hrs) will look at the multifaceted side of the UK/EU relationship with China. Speakers will include the Chair of the European Parliamentary Delegation for Relations with China Mr Reinhard Bütikofer MEP (German Greens); our own ALDE acting co-President Ilhan Kyuchyuk MEP; Lib Dem Lords Defence spokesperson Baroness Julie Smith; and myself. It will be chaired by former Lib Dems MEP and Federal International Relations Committee Chair Phil Bennion.
Areas which need special attention in UK/EU-China relations are climate change and biodiversity (major international conferences this year); fighting COVID-19; the US-China confrontation; China’s undermining of democracy and encroachment on human rights internally and around the world; CCP influence and disinformation activities in our countries; the Belt and Road Initiative; security and technology; Taiwan; Hong Kong; China’s South China Sea island grab; and economic issues such as diversification of supply chains, reciprocity and creating a level playing field for our trade and investment with China.
The UK and EU, as truly likeminded partners, ought to chart their own course with China irrespective of what the US does, as US objectives and interests do not necessarily coincide with ours.
The rise of authoritarian China will not go away, nor its rule by the Communist Party. We must find a way to deal with China by cooperating, competing and confronting it depending on the issue at stake. We should base ourselves on our principles, values and interests while conducting our policies in a pragmatic way with a long-term perspective in mind. In all this, above all, we must protect the independence of our actions our own democracies in Europe from being undermined. The subcommittee really looks forward to engaging with and working with party members to this end, as this is one of the great challenges of our age.
* George Cunningham is Chair, Federal International Relations Subcommittee on China and a former Deputy Head of China Division, European External Action Service, Brussels. He is also the Chair of Lib Dems Overseas.
The key thing in dealing with China is to recognise the issues it will be willing to go to war over if it’s interests are threatened. Hong Kong, Taiwan and probably the South China Sea are such issues. Of those three issues, I fear that Taiwan is most likely to be the trigger for a major conflict – all it would take would be a Taiwanese Declaration of Independence and China would resort to force. Unless we are willing to go to war to support a breakaway Chinese province in its quest for independence, we need to avoid sending any messages that would embolden the Taiwanese leadership to take the world down that path.
Brad, Taiwan is not a Breakaway Chinese Province and using such language demeans it and its people. Too often we rationalise independence movements nearby as a democratic right for educated Western European peoples, but for those far away, threatened by a powerful neighbour, we find reasons to allow a bully nation to trample on democratic rights.
Weak words (and actions) in democracies merely embolden tyrants and condemn others to losing their liberties. Perhaps we don’t condemn Belarus and refuse to stand with Ukraine because Russia might kick off. Then Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia. Likewise don’t upset China over Taiwan and the South China Sea. Then South Korea.
Then Malaysia, Singapore and Japan.
As Pastor Martin Niemöller said so wisely “First they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out—because I was not a socialist. Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out— because I was not a trade unionist. Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out—because I was not a Jew. Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me.”
Or, even more so “Men fight for liberty and win it with hard knocks. Their children, brought up easy, let it slip away again, poor fools. And their grandchildren are once more slaves.” – DH Lawrence
The question all Liberal Democrats have to answer is which generation are we?
How the Lib Dems have fallen. Do the Lib Dems have any values anymore? It’s one thing being pragmatic quite another to infantilise a whole nation. Taiwan is a democracy – it largely avoided multiple deaths as it knows exactly the nature of the beast.
Too much presentism in the LIb Dem grassroots at the moment.
Here’s what I’d do. I’d question closely ALL Chinese passport holders who are anywhere near any cultural or educational institution. I’d also have a strategy for decoupling from the CCP – over time. We can’t reverse one of the most catastrophic and naive foreign and domestic policy decisions overnight.
Strip all CCP of their investments in the property market in London and elsewhere. Stop all CCP investment in our utilities and anything involved with security. Then keep up the pressure.
It’s better to be slightly poorer and stronger than wealthier and over the barrel of a gun.
David
Great piece. The thing to realise though, we need more liberty and democracy for China, Taiwan, less libertarianism and demonstrably indulgent nonsense for those in the West who abuse the liberties and the democratic rights they have.
The cry of anthoritarianism, the second we are asked to take both voluntary personal responsibility, with a modicum of compulsory social responsibility,is maddening to say the least!!!!!!!!!!