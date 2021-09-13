Social Care: It’s Not All About the Money

Social care has reared it’s head again on the national stage and some money has been proposed starting in 2023 with the new Health and Care Bill which just had its first reading.

Firstly, what IS social care? Well, it can be anything. Some people call it tasks of daily living and, while somewhat banal, it is also extremely important. Let’s face it, the engineers and retailers have made life easy for us. We now have prepared meals to go into the oven, washing machines, dishwashers, and some of us even have robotic vacuum cleaners.

Who is eligible? Anybody who has a disability which prevents them from getting washed and dressed, shopping, putting a meal in and out of the oven, washing their clothes, linens and towels, managing their money or socializing. This could be a long-term condition, such as MS or dementia, or a short-term condition, such as a broken arm.

The Money Currently, people with savings of under £23,500 are eligible for support from the local authority. They may either take this in the form of a direct payment or the council can organise social care on their behalf.

The Dilnot proposal recommended capping the cost of social care for people with disabilities to £35,000 over their lifetime. This is essentially a wealth preservation proposal so that people going into care homes do not need to sell their houses to do so. The amount of the cap proposed last week with the first reading of the Health & Care Bill was £86,000 although, in reality, many people will not be able to come up with the amount to stay in a care home without selling their property as they are still obligated to pay “hotel costs* such as accommodation, food, etc. The government has seen fit to fund the new proposal with National Insurance contributions with a similar hike to dividends to prevent self employed people from avoiding the tax. This despite both the Liberal Democrats and Labour favouring a more equitable income tax increase.

Capacity Capacity is also a real issue and one that needs to be addressed. This is about getting people to do the care. In order to be a care worker, you need to be literate and numerate, have a clean enhanced DBS, a car for home care, and have passed the care certificate and signed up to the social care code of conduct. You must also be willing to support people and respect their dignity. It’s a difficult and challenging job. It can involve working with people who don’t recognise their need for support, driving down country lanes in the dark and cleaning up messes of all sorts. It involves an amount of responsibility. It can also be rewarding and fulfilling but not a job that everyone is willing to undertake.

Councils have reduced their obligations to critical and essential social care during the government’s austerity measures. This can be pretty grim for those who need it and, depending on their needs’ assessment, can be limited to the essentials of eating, drinking and personal care for those with limited funds or who cannot find a service which has capacity. This sometimes involves a care worker coming in to give a person a wash, change their pad and clothes and give them something to eat a couple of times a day. It is, in effect, no longer social care but a scaled back nursing service.

In order to address these issues, the government will need to look at home care and care home facilities, the training offered, how the workforce is supported and whether the system truly meets the needs of residents. I see nothing in the new Health and Care Bill which will change that. While there is now a narrative around older people not being seen after lockdown the truth is that most of the service provision for older people has been cancelled and very few programmes have started again. It is, therefore, no wonder that older people are less able to go out.

We can spend billions of pounds treating people’s health concerns but, unless they are fully engaged with life, we are just putting money into an ever-increasing black hole. Let’s hope that the government finds some way to putting some of money back into service provision and addressing the shortage of care workers both in the short and long term. Unfortunately, I believe that the new bill is too little, too late.

* Gillian Douglass is a member of Tunbridge Wells Liberal Democrats