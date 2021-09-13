Catherine Dawson

Some thoughts on Motion F12: Tackling the Climate Emergency: Proposals for Carbon Pricing

Mon 13th September 2021

Motion F12 states that Lib Dem carbon pricing policy should be to reform the UK Emissions Trading System (ETS), and seek to return to the EU ETS. Carbon pricing was last debated by the party in 2005 and a simple carbon tax applied upstream to ‘primary fuels’ was supported then. Since then there have been several successful real world applications of the revenue neutral carbon pricing policy known as Carbon Fee and Dividend or Climate Income. In this system a steadily and predictably escalating carbon fee is placed on fossil fuels ‘upstream’, (i.e. at the point of extraction or production rather than consumption). This sends a clear message to producers and consumers, enabling them to plan ahead with the certainty that decarbonisation will be worthwhile.

Carbon Fee and Dividend is fair because the carbon fee is not treated by the government as a source of revenue. All or most of the fee is returned to the population as a ‘dividend’. This enables the fee to steadily rise to price fossil fuel based products out of the market whilst cushioning the effect of the rising prices to consumers. Where adopted the policy has worked alongside other measures to encourage decarbonisation, such as subsidies and grants, but it complements them by giving industries and householders a clear direction of travel which politically vulnerable grants and subsidies do not.

139A argues that carbon taxes are more volatile than ETS as vulnerable to government whims. Whilst this can be the case for carbon pricing which is expected to raise revenue for the government such as the blatantly unfair tax which triggered the Gilets Jaunes protests, the dividend system offers less chance to do this and a strong disincentive to remove the dividend once established.

In Canada 90% of the fees raised funds a dividend distributed to all adults and half dividend to the first two children with a 10% supplement to rural populations because of the reduced options for decarbonising in infrastructure and transport. Meanwhile other regulations and subsidies are designed to address the cost of retrofitting, 10 % goes to retrofitting public buildings (along with other financial measures).

The majority of people receive more than they pay out in added costs; there is no attempt to tweak the payments to make up for failings in the welfare system. Targeting only the ‘poor’ for dividends would remove the fairness element, increase administrative costs and render the system itself vulnerable to political whim. Who decides who are the ‘deserving poor’? Would, for example, the definitions of deserving recipients given in the Green Party backed IPPR report be fair and effective or just totally antagonise the middle classes who are expected to do most of the domestic retrofitting? Social inequality should primarily be tackled by other means, not a carbon pricing system.

The Green Liberal Democrat group is supporting an amendment to allow the party to

…explore in detail the introduction of a `carbon fee and dividend` structure, together with border carbon tax adjustments, to accompany the proposals set out in the paper, and to bring proposals to a future conference for debate.

Please do consider watching the debate on F12 and voting for this amendment.

